Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 650 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JH43 ISIN: SE0011090018 Ticker-Symbol: HL9C 
Stuttgart
27.08.20
11:20 Uhr
30,780 Euro
+0,120
+0,39 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HOLMEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOLMEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,72030,84012:30
30,74030,86012:29
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HOLMEN
HOLMEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HOLMEN AB30,780+0,39 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.