The "Europe Education and Learning Analytics Market Forecast to 2027 COVID-19 Impact and Analysis by Component, Application, and End User and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The education and learning analytics market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 875.3 million in 2019 to US$ 5,059.2 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The enrollment for online courses across the region and increase in number of registrations for online programs is also boosting the growth of the education industry.

Online learning is becoming an essential part of the educational landscape. The online program enrollments are increasingly driven by the rising number of students who are looking for flexible formats for certificates, courses, and degree programs to support career placements as well as pursue advanced studies.

Furthermore, corporate professionals are focusing on pursuing various courses for their personal growth, which, in turn, creates a huge opportunity for vendors operating in the education and learning analytics market. This increment in number of registrations for online programs across different countries of the region has resulted in mounting investments in the development of advanced studies and online courses in these regions. This factor is further driving the demand for education and learning analytics.

In terms of component, the software segment led the education and learning analytics market in 2019. Different analytics systems such as virtual learning environment (VLE), learning management system (LMS), and student information system as well as a variety of library systems are helping improve the quality of education and generate student data. Increasing adoption of digitalization ensures the growth of the education and learning analytics market.

Various companies have developed education and learning analytics software. UniVu is the software used by higher education leaders as it is considered to be one-stop source to holistic university analytics system which allow a variety of students and stakeholders to recommend degree success maps, pin-point the areas of improvement, and render real time evaluation and insights. Owing to this, the demand for online software is high, thereby catalyzing the growth of the Europe education and learning analytics market.

Demand for software is maximum in industries such as technology, IT, Innovation, and businesses of all sizes, which are focusing on adopting automated solutions to ease their business process. The continuously rising number of different systems among the industries mentioned above is surging the demand for these software which ultimately drives the education and learning analytics market.

Key players operating in the Europe education and learning analytics market include SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Ellucian Company L.P., Blackboard Inc., and Alteryx Inc.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. Education and Learning Analytics Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 Europe PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions

5. Education and Learning Analytics Market Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Demand for Quality Assurance and Quality Improvement in Education System

5.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technology Among Educational Institutes in Developing Countries

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Misinterpretation of Data and Lack of Supporting Infrastructure in Universities and Schools

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Demand for Online Courses and Professional Certifications

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Growing Trend of Artificial Intelligence

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Education and Learning Analytics Market Europe Analysis

6.1 Europe Education and Learning Analytics Market Overview

6.2 Europe Education and Learning Analytics Market Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning Top Key Players

7. Education and Learning Analytics Market Analysis By Component

7.1 Overview

7.2 Europe Education and Learning Analytics Market, By Component (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Software

7.4 Services

8. Education and Learning Analytics Market Analysis By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Europe Education and Learning Analytics Market, By Application (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Performance Management

8.4 Operations Management

8.5 Budget and Finance Management

8.6 People Acquisition and Retention

8.7 Curriculum Development and Intervention Management

9. Education and Learning Analytics Market Analysis By End-user

9.1 Overview

9.2 Europe Education and Learning Analytics Market, By End-user (2019 and 2027)

9.3 Academics

9.4 Corporate

10. Education and Learning Analytics Market Country Analysis

11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Europe Education and Learning Analytics Market

12. Education and Learning Analytics Market Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiatives

12.3 New Developments

13. Company Profiles

13.1 SAS Institute Inc.

13.2 SAP SE

13.3 Microsoft Corporation

13.4 Ellucian Company L.P.

13.5 Blackboard Inc.

13.6 Alteryx Inc.

