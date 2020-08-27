Atos International: Atos and Symrise extend contract to advance digitalization with innovative technologies

Paris, August 27, 2020 - Atos , a global leader in digital transformation, and Symrise , a leading provider of fragrances, flavourings, cosmetic and nutrition ingredients, today announced the extension of their digital contract for 5 years. Symrise's goals are to continue profitable growth and strengthen its market position. It relies on Atos as its strategic digital transformation partner to create scalable, efficient and cost-transparent digital solutions with advanced technologies that are fit for the future.

A key goal of the long-term partnership between Atos and Symrise is to strengthen Symrise's innovative capabilities through joint initiatives. Atos supports Symrise on this path through forward-thinking projects such as a machine-learning-based solution in the area of research and development, design thinking workshops in the Atos Innovation Lab and regular innovation meetings. This approach is supported by agile project methods.

The modernized and agile partnership agreement between the two companies covers the development and management of business-critical applications and infrastructure services. These include collaboration, SAP and database services, as well as network and hybrid cloud services. By introducing a flexible and scalable managed hybrid cloud solution from Atos, Symrise is able to pursue a "cloud first" approach in the future.

Symrise also benefits from increased automation and standardization of services, the introduction of a modern service management tool and apay-per-use pricing model. Atos' ISO-certified data centers, BSI-compliant disaster recovery and increased backup performance also ensure more efficient and stable operations.

Marcus Mühling, Vice President - Head of Manufacturing Industry at Atos in Germany, says: "We have been working with Symrise since 2006 and the extension of our contract underlines the successes we have achieved together. We are now placing digital on a new foundation of state-of-the-art, flexible solutions and powerful infrastructure, combined with an attractive, highly transparent pricing model. Significant cost savings are expected from the second year of the contract".

Stefan Tittel, CIO at Symrise, adds: " Our long-term relationship with Atos makes them the ideal partner for the next stage of our digital transformation process. With this new contract, our expectations are high. We expect transparent billing of services and double-digit percentage cost savings. At the same time, our digital infrastructure and our application landscape are undergoing a modernization that will support our future growth and build the foundation for the digital transformation."

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of € 12 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos|Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

About Symrise

Symrise is a global supplier of fragrances and flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, functional ingredients and product solutions for food production based on natural starting materials. Its clients include manufacturers of perfumes, cosmetics, food and beverages, the pharmaceutical industry and producers of nutritional supplements and pet food.

With sales of € 3.4 billion in the 2019 fiscal year and a market share of around 10 %, Symrise is one of the leading global suppliers in the flavors and fragrances market. Headquartered in Holzminden, Germany, the Group is represented by more than 100 locations in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, the United States and Latin America. Further information: www.symrise.com

