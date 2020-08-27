BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

The Company's NAV increased by 1.3% during the month of July (in Sterling terms).



Despite concerns around COVID-19 cases increasing in emerging markets such as Brazil, Iran and India, global equity markets continued to rise with the MSCI World TR Index rising by 4.8% in July. Chinese economic data was also better-than-expected, with its manufacturing PMI rising to 51.1, up from 50.9 in June, indicating continued expansion.



On 15th July, OPEC had the 20th meeting for the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, where they reaffirmed their commitment to supporting oil price stability. Against this backdrop, oil prices posted positive returns, with the Brent and WTI rising by 3.6% and 1.3%, to end the month at prices of US$43/bbl and US$40/bbl respectively. In terms of company news within the energy sector, the headline observations from earnings season were that most companies have beaten very low expectations. The energy equities remained relatively flat during the month, however European integrated oil companies outperformed their US counterparts.



Mined commodity prices were up across the board in July. Copper and iron ore (62% fe.) prices were up by 7.0% and 7.9% respectively following stronger demand from China and concerns around supply disruptions in Central and South America. Elsewhere, the gold price returned +10.7% over the month, reaching a new all-time high of $1,975/oz., with declining real rates appearing to be the main positive tailwind. Turning to mining companies, the month saw second quarter production results being announced and, in general, operational disruptions were not as bad as had been feared.



Within the energy transition space, the EU's €750 billion recovery package to help economies recover from the COVID-19 impact was agreed in addition to the regular EU budget. Both the recovery package and the budget will be geared towards the green and digital transitions to help enable the EU to meet its ambitious climate targets. Clean energy is seeing focus in the US in the run up to the US Presidential Election with policies that include up to $2 trillion of clean energy spending over four years.



All data points in US Dollar terms unless otherwise specified. Commodity price moves sourced from Thomson Reuters Datastream.



27 August 2020