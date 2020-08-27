The global edge data center market size is expected to grow by USD 7.48 billion during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

The increase in mobile data traffic across the globe is driving investments in edge data centers. Rise in digitalization, growing implementation of automation technologies across end-user industries, increasing use of social networking platforms, and IoT devices are among the factors responsible for the exponential rise in mobile data traffic. Placing an edge data center in a hotspot of emerging Internet traffic can ease congestion and speed up the service in a particular location.

As per Technavio, the rising demand for video streaming services will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Edge Data Center Market: Rising Demand for Video Streaming Services

The rising use of smartphones and Internet penetration is leading to an increase in the demand for video streaming services. Video streaming service providers are focusing on creating in-house exclusive content such as a web series, movies, or documentaries. Original in-house web series across a range of genres, such as drama, comedy, sitcoms, action, and documentaries, are some of the highest viewed digital videos on OTT platforms, including Netflix and YouTube. The growing demand for live streaming videos globally is driving investments in edge data centers. Edge data centers deliver content quickly and without latency as data is stored and processed closer to the end-users. Live content, using edge data centers will have no lag, as it enables the real-time delivery of content to several devices at the same time across the globe.

"Other factors such as the growing focus on development of smart cities, increasing investments in 5G and the rise in number of partnerships and acquisitions will have a significant impact on the growth of the edge data center market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Edge Data Center Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the edge data center market by component (IT infrastructure, general construction, power management systems, cooling systems, security solutions, racks, and DCIM) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the edge data center market share in 2019, followed by APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the growing demand for the Internet of things (IoT) devices, the increasing investments in autonomous vehicles in the region, the rising use of social networking sites, and the presence of major video streaming service providers.

