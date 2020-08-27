Visiongain publishes Precision Medicine Market 2020-2030 report

Forecasts by Therapeutics (Cancer, Cardiovascular, Central Nervous System, Infectious Diseases, Immunology, Others), by Technology (Companion Diagnostics, Biomarkers, Biobanking in Targeted Therapeutics, Pharmacogenomics, Molecular Diagnostics), by End Users (Pharma & Biotech, Diagnostic Tool Companies, Healthcare IT/Big Data Companies, Clinical Laboratories), Profiles of Leading Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis

LONDON, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Medicine-our new study reveals trends, R&D progress, and predicted revenues

Where is the Precision Medicine market heading? If you are involved in this sector you must read this newly updated report. Visiongain's report shows you the potential revenues streams to 2030, assessing data, trends, opportunities and business prospects there.

Discover how to stay ahead

Our 375 pages report provides 271 tables, 267 charts, and graphs. Read on to discover the most lucrative areas in the industry and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecasted sales at overall world market and regional level. See financial results, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions. Much opportunity remains in this growing Precision Medicine Market. See how to exploit the opportunities.

This Visiongain report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect your industry. Access this report today.

Forecasts to 2030 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects

• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2030, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

• You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), product profiles and commercial developments.

To request sample pages from this report please email contactus@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/precision-medicine-market-report-2020-2030/download_sampe_div

Discover sales predictions for the world market and submarkets

Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market, there are following segments, each forecasted at a global and regional level.

Precision Medicine Market by Therapeutics

• Cancer

• Cardiovascular

• Central Nervous System

• Infectious Diseases

• Immunology

• Others

Precision Medicine Market by Technology

• Companion Diagnostics

• Biomarkers

• Biobanking in Targeted Therapeutics

• Pharmacogenomics

• Molecular Diagnostics

Precision Medicine Market by End Users

• Pharma & Biotech

• Diagnostic Tool Companies

• Healthcare IT/Big Data Companies

• Clinical Laboratories

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 22 leading national markets:

North America

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Belgium

• Switzerland

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia

• Singapore

• The Philippines

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Precision Medicine market, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth

Overall world revenue for Precision Medicine Market will surpass $67 billion in 2020, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2030.

Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

How the Precision Medicine Market report helps you

In summary, our 375 pages report provides you with the following knowledge:

• Revenue forecasts to 2030 for 5 regional and 22 key national markets- See forecasts for the Precision Medicine market in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and MEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Switzerland, China, India, Japan, Australia, Singapore, The Philippines, South Korea. UAE, Saudi Arabia and South Africa.

• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market- including company profiles for 14 of the major companies involved in the Precision Medicine market i.e. Abbott, GE Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Danaher, Qiagen N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina, Inc., Novartis AG, GSK, Merck KGaA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Amgen Inc.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

To request a report overview of this report please email contactus@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/precision-medicine-market-report-2020-2030/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email contactus@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

Abbott

Amgen Inc.

Danaher

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

GE Healthcare

GSK

Illumina, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Organizations Mentioned:

American Association for Cancer Research (AACR)

American Medical Association

American National Standards Institute (ANSI)

American Telemedicine Association

Association for Molecular Pathology

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC)

Biobank Japan-Riken Institute

Biobanque de Picardie

Biological Resources Centres

Canadian Biosample Repository

Canadian Federal Government

Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR)

Cancer Research Network of the FRSQ

Capital Health/Regional Tissue Bank

Careggi University Hospital

Central Biomaterial Bank

Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Charité-Universitätsmedizin Berlin

Confederation of Cancer Biobanks

Danubian Biobank Consortium Tissue Bank

Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA)

European Association for Cancer Research (EACR)

European Diagnostics Manufacturers Association (EDMA)

European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA)

European Medicines Agency (EMA)

European Society of Human Genetics

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Genethon DNA and Cell Bank

German Heart Failure Network

Global Medical Technology Alliance (GMTA)

Health Science Research Resources Bank/Japan Health Science Foundation

Healthcare information and management systems society (HIMSS)

International Human Genome Sequencing Consortium

International Medical Device Regulators Forum (IMDRF)

Japan National Cancer Center Brain Bank for Aging Research

Japanese Collection of Research Bioresources

King's College Infectious Diseases Biobank

Liverpool Tissue Bank

Manitoba Breast Tumour Bank

National Institutes of Health (NIH)

NHS Cod Blood Bank

Norwegian University of Science and Technology

Office of the national coordinator for health information technology (ONC HIT)

Ohio State University

Ontario Cancer Research Network

Organization of European Cancer Institute (OECI)

Patient DNA collection at Institute of Human Genetics Heidelberg

Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI)

Pharmaceutical and medical devices agency (PMDA)

PROCURE Quebec Prostate Cancer

Southwest France Tumour Bank

The Brain Tumour Tissue Bank

The Center for Assessment Technology and Continuous Health (CATCH)

The National Center for Toxicological Research (NCTR)

The National Health Services (NHS)

The National Institute for Health Research (NIHR)

Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA)

Triangle Global Health Consortium

Tumour Bank of Provence

U.K. Biobank Roslin Wellcome Trust Tick Cell Biobank

U.K. DNA Banking Network

U.K. Stem Cell Bank

United Kingdom Clinical Research Network (UKCRN)

University Hospital of Lausanne and University of Lausanne

University of Bristol

University of Massachusetts Medical School

University of Tartu

Wireless-Life Sciences Alliance (WLSA)

World Health Organization (WHO)

To see a report overview please e-mail contactus@visiongain.com

RELATED REPORTS:

Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market Report 2020-2030

Global Biomarkers Market Forecast to 2029

Oncology Information Systems Market Report 2020-2030

Oncology Companion Diagnostics Market Forecast 2020-2030

Radiation Oncology Market Report 2020-2030

Global Oncology Pricing, Reimbursement & Market Access 2019-2029

Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Report 2019-2029

Molecular Diagnostics Market Report 2020-2030

Top In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Companies 2019-2029

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg