Resgreen Group International Inc: Resgreen Group Designs New Disinfecting Autonomous Mobile Robot to Meet Increasing Demand

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2020 / Resgreen Group (OTC PINK:RGGI) Resgreen Group (RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, today unveiled designs of Wanda, an industry-changing, light-duty Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) that uses UVC lightsto disinfect everything from plants and warehouses to hotels, office buildings and airplanes. Wanda will be equipped with dual 50-Watt UVC lights in the 254 - 270 nm range that kill 99 percent of harmful pathogens. The vehicle will be ready for validation testing as early as next week.

"Due to the current situation, we have been overwhelmed with requests for an unmanned vehicle that can sanitize facilities from government officials, building owners and hotel managers," said Parsh Patel, CEO of RGGI. "These individuals simply can't hire enough workers to consistently, thoroughly and reliably disinfect spaces with 99 percent accuracy."

Wanda will be the smallest vehicle in RGGI's product line-up, which also includes Pull Buddy, a low-profile AMR. In addition to the sweeping UVC lights, Wanda will be able to carry more than 300 pounds of packages and mail. The vehicle's base will be 3D printed in a biodegradable sugar-based plastic. Itwill feature a lithium-ion battery for quick, opportunity charging to enable 24/7 operation without human intervention.

"We shifted focus to completing production of Wanda before Pull Buddy because of increasing demand and supply chain issues. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are having difficulty sourcing parts for Pull Buddy from overseas companies. Furthermore, the crisis is driving increased pressure to deliver a disinfecting autonomous vehicle to ourcustomers, as soon as possible." said Parsh Patel, CEO of RGGI. "With its less complex design, Wanda uses only parts that are manufactured in the U.S., while also filling an enormous and immediate need."

RGGI's engineers are experienced in designing and manufacturing a wide variety of AMRs, Automatic Guided Vehicles and Artificial Intelligent Robots - making it easy to quickly change course to rapidly design and develop Wanda.

The UVC lights on Wanda break down the DNA or RNA of dangerous viruses and bacteria found in drinking water, wastewater, surfaces and even air. To be most effective, the light needs to be able to reach all surfaces and equipment, including corners and underneath furniture. The autonomous vehicle will include human detection sensors to protect against unwanted exposure to UVC light.

About Resgreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI)

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreenint.com.

Rendering of Wanda Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) sanitizing an office cafeteria.

Rendering shows Wanda, disinfecting Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) cleaning a hotel room.

