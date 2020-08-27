Else Nutrition Holdings: Else Nutrition Commences First phase of Full-Scale Marketing Campaign for Launch of New Toddler Nutrition Product

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2020 / ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (TSXV:BABY)(OTCQX:BABYF)(FSE:0YL) ("Else" or the "Company"), a developer of plant-based alternatives to dairy-based baby nutrition, is pleased to announce the launch of it's first phase of the marketing campaign behind the North American Launch of its Plant-based Complete Nutrition product for Toddlers.

Else has engaged with nearly 50 key influencers (covering social channels: Instagram, Facebook, and blogs), with a combined social media following of over 3.5 million followers / fans. The influencers have been handpicked for their enthusiastic following in the mommy/parenting, vegan, healthy-eating, and baby food communities. The influencers will engage with their respective audience by posting branded partner content videos and photography of their children using Else Toddler Nutrition throughout the duration of the influencer campaign. Additionally, the Company has recently signed Ms. Hilaria Baldwin (@hilariabladwin) to a 6-month branded content partnership, which includes high profile media appearances.

Furthermore, Else has partnered with 2 significant online communities, to further amplify awareness and reach to encourage trial size orders of its new, Plant-based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers. The Company has partnered with mindbodygreen (MBG), the leading U.S. health and wellness community, which has an aggregate audience of over 27 million people. Else will be featured on paid podcast spots, as well as on MBG's website and newsletter, as a branded partner throughout September. Else Nutrition is also ramping up sampling efforts of the Toddler Nutrition product to over 6,000 moms in key cities across the U.S., via a partnership with the Moms Meet network of mothers.

In addition to the influencers and online community engagement Else has signed Dr. Jennifer Trachtenberg M.D. "Dr. Jen" as she is known to her patients, is a Board Certified Pediatrician, nationally-renowned parenting expert, author, and mother of 3. She is also Assistant Clinical Professor of Pediatrics at Thelcahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and is hailed as "Dr. Mom" by Dr. Mehmet Oz. Dr. Trachtenberg will create branded partner content for Else for distribution on digital platforms, and will provide professional consultation services spanning consumer and medical marketing. She is a regular contributor on child development and nutrition issues to Parents Magazine, the New York Times, and Today.com.

"I'm excited to be partnering with Else Nutrition. It's a revolutionary change in toddler formula, or as I like to call it - non-dairy milk alternative for kids - that's a smart, healthy choice and that tastes good too! The word needs to be spread to moms, dads, pediatricians, nutritionists about this new option for kids' growth and development," said Dr. Trachtenberg.

Else Nutrition's Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers & Babies (12+ mo.) is now available for sale on Else's e-store at elsenutrition.com, and will soon be available on Amazon.com. Consumers can order single 22 oz cans and 4-packs.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

