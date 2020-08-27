- Positive Tisotumab Vedotin Phase 2 innovaTV 204 Data in Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer to be Featured in Late-Breaking Oral Presentation

- Data to be Presented from 11 Additional Abstracts Covering Marketed or Clinical-Stage Programs -

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (Nasdaq:SGEN) today announced the presentation of new data from its broad pipeline of marketed and investigational therapies at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2020, taking place September 19-21. Twelve abstracts, including a late-breaking abstract accepted for oral presentation featuring data from the positive tisotumab vedotin phase 2 innovaTV 204 clinical trial in recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer, will highlight the company's continued progress in advancing research in cancers that have a significant unmet need.

"At the ESMO Virtual Congress, we will be sharing important updates from our broad oncology portfolio of both marketed and investigational therapies, including an oral presentation of full data from the phase 2 trial evaluating tisotumab vedotin in recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer," said Roger Dansey, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Seattle Genetics. "In addition, we will present data describing real-world outcomes for patients with HER2-positive breast cancer with brain metastases, as well as additional analyses of the impact of TUKYSA on clinical outcomes and quality of life for patients in the HER2CLIMB trial. As illustrated by several trials in progress presentations, we continue to advance the development of our programs across a range of unmet medical needs."

The abstract titles published in advance of the ESMO Congress can be found here. All data presentations will be available via on-demand view starting on Thursday, September 17, 2020.

Details of Key Seattle Genetics Presentations at ESMO Virtual Congress 2020:

Abstract Title Abstract / Presentation # Presentation

Type Date Presenter Completed Clinical Trials Tisotumab Vedotin Tisotumab vedotin (TV) in previously treated recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer (r/mCC): results from the phase 2 innovaTV 204/GOG-3023/ENGOT-cx6 study #3435/LBA32 Late-breaking oral presentation Monday, Sept. 21 at 17:04 CET RL. Coleman Tucatinib (TUKYSA Impact of Tucatinib on Health-Related Quality of Life (HRQoL) in Patients with HER2+ Metastatic Breast Cancer (MBC) with and without Brain Metastases (BM) #2067/#275O Oral presentation Monday, Sept. 21 at 12:42 CET V. Mueller Impact of Tucatinib on Progression-Free Survival in Patients with HER2+ Metastatic Breast Cancer and Brain Metastases #2073/#293P Poster presentation Thursday, Sept. 17 T. Bachelot Real-world outcomes among HER2+ metastatic breast cancer patients with brain metastases #4262/#308P Poster presentation Thursday, Sept. 17 N. Lindegger Physiologically Based Pharmacokinetic (PBPK) Modeling of the Central Nervous System (CNS) Pharmacokinetics of Tucatinib in Patients with Breast Cancer Brain Metastasis #3068/#295P Poster presentation Thursday, Sept. 17 A. Lee Enfortumab Vedotin (PADCEV EV-201: Long-term results of enfortumab vedotin monotherapy for locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer previously treated with platinum and PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors #2223/#746P Poster presentation Thursday, Sept. 17 P. O'Donnell Trials-in-Progress Enfortumab Vedotin (PADCEV) Study EV-302: A 3-arm, open-label, randomized phase 3 study of enfortumab vedotin plus pembrolizumab and/or chemotherapy, versus chemotherapy alone, in untreated locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer #2065/#798TiP Poster presentation Thursday, Sept. 17 M. van der Heijden Tucatinib (TUKYSA) MOUNTAINEER: Open-Label, Phase 2 Study of Tucatinib Combined with Trastuzumab for HER2-Positive Metastatic Colorectal Cancer #2070/#523TiP Poster presentation Thursday, Sept. 17 J. Strickler HER2CLIMB-02: A randomized, double-blind, phase 3 study of tucatinib or placebo with T DM1 for unresectable locally-advanced or metastatic HER2+ breast cancer #2068/#353TiP Poster presentation Thursday, Sept. 17 S. Hurvitz Other Investigational Therapies innovaTV 208: New Weekly Dosing Cohort in the Phase 2 Study of Tisotumab Vedotin in Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer #2221/#882TiP Poster presentation Thursday, Sept. 17 SV. Blank SGNLVA-002: Single arm, open-label, phase 1b/2 study of ladiratuzumab vedotin (LV) in combination with pembrolizumab for first-line treatment of triple-negative breast cancer #2075/#357TiP Poster presentation Thursday, Sept. 17 J. Cortez SGNTGT-001: A phase 1 study of SGN-TGT, an effector-function enhanced monoclonal antibody (mAb), in advanced malignancies #2076/#1074TiP Poster presentation Thursday, Sept. 17 E. Garralda

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc. is a global biotechnology company that discovers, develops and commercializes transformative cancer medicines to make a meaningful difference in people's lives. ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin) and PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) use the Company's industry-leading antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. ADCETRIS is approved in certain CD30-expressing lymphomas, and PADCEV is approved in certain metastatic urothelial cancers. TUKYSA (tucatinib), a small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor, is approved in certain HER2-positive metastatic breast cancers. The company is headquartered in the Seattle, Washington area, with locations in California, Switzerland and the European Union. For more information on our robust pipeline, visit www.seattlegenetics.com and follow @SeattleGenetics on Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward looking, such as those, among others, relating to the Company's pipeline and the advancement of its development programs across a range of unmet medical needs. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the difficulty and uncertainty of pharmaceutical product development, the risk of adverse events or safety signals, the inability to show sufficient activity in clinical trials and the possibility of adverse regulatory actions. More information about the risks and uncertainties faced by Seattle Genetics is contained under the caption "Risk Factors" included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Seattle Genetics disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

