Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) has invited bids to set up an aggregate 110 MW of grid-connected solar power plants across three substations operated by Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited. Bidding closes on September 16.From pv magazine India. Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) has invited bids to set up an aggregate 110 MW of grid-connected solar power plants in the Indian state of Gujarat ranging in size from 10 MW to 55 MW at various substations operated by substations operated by Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited (GETCO). ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...