EQ Inc. Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

Data revenue increases for the 6th consecutive quarter

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2020 / EQ Inc. (TSXV:EQ) ("EQ Works" or the "Company"), a leader in geospatial data and intelligence, announced its financial results today for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

The Company is pleased to show continued growth in its data revenue for the 6th consecutive quarter as it continues to focus on data, and incorporate artificial intelligence ("AI") and machine learning solutions to first and third party data sets. Data revenue for the quarter was up 38% compared to the same period a year ago, as demand continued to increase for proprietary data solutions provided by the Company. Total revenue for the quarter was impacted due to a reduction in client spending for media as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenue of $1.7 million was a decrease of 22% from the $2.2 million recorded in same period a year ago and 21% from the previous quarter. The adjusted EBITDA loss for the quarter was approximately $0.6 million.

The Company realized significantly improved business conditions during the quarter, with an increase in month over month revenue continuing through May and June. Currently, at the mid-point of the third quarter, the Company expects revenue to be at least 50% higher than what was generated in the second quarter.

Highlights for the Second Quarter ended June 30, 2020

38% increase in data revenue compared to the same period last year

Additional financing of $3.7 million as a result of the early exercise of warrants issued as part of a previous financing

New credit facility of $1.6 million with one of Canada's major banks

Cash balance at the end of the quarter was $5 million and net working capital was $3.3 million providing the Company with an extremely strong financial position

Multi-year engagement with one of Canada's largest out-of-home advertising companies

Partnership with Opta Information Intelligence to deliver advanced solutions to the insurance and financial services verticals

Partnership with TRADER Corporation to improve customer profiling of intent based consumers as the automotive industry rebounds

Partnership with Media City to improve attribution and measurement capabilities for digital out of home placements

Partnership between EQ Works and Caddle, to understand the COVID-19 impact on consumer behavior and how EQ data segments can help businesses address these challenges

"In what was a very surreal quarter, I was extremely pleased with the resilience of our data business and with the effort and dedication by the entire EQ team" said Geoffrey Rotstein, President and CEO of EQ Works. "In addition to our continued investment and development in our proprietary data platform and its machine learning and AI systems, our team also dedicated a significant amount of time assisting government and academic organizations with solutions to better inform and educate Canadians in the fight against COVID-19. This work included significant investments of their personal time and for that, I am very proud of our team and what we were able to accomplish."

"As with most other industries, the second quarter was challenging as our media business had campaigns paused or reduced due to COVID-19. Our response to the pandemic, in terms of investments, cost saving measures and productivity has been strong resulting in significantly improved results through May and June and into the third quarter."

Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company granted 125,000 Restricted Share Units (each unit an "RSU") to an Officer of the Company in accordance with the Company's shareholder approved RSU plan. Each RSU is exercisable into one common share of the Company. This is a normal-course grant that comprises part of the long-term compensation and employee retention incentive provided by the Company. The RSU will vest over 3 years and will expire on August 24, 2025.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

EQ Works measures the success of the Company's strategies and performance based on Adjusted EBITDA, which is outlined and reconciled with net income (loss) in the section entitled "Reconciliation of Net Loss for the period to Adjusted EBITDA" in the MD&A. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) from operations before: (a) depreciation of property and equipment and amortization of intangible assets, (b) share-based payments, (c) finance income and costs, net, (d) depreciation of right-of-use assets, and (e) transaction costs of acquisition. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of the Company's operating performance because it provides information on the Company's ability to provide operating cash flows for working capital requirements, capital expenditures, and potential acquisitions. The Company also believes that analysts and investors use Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to evaluate the overall operating performance of companies in its industry.

The non-IFRS financial measure is used in addition to, and in conjunction with, results presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of IFRS financial measures. Management strongly encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements in their entirety and to not rely on any single financial measure. Because non-IFRS financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-IFRS financial measures having the same or similar names. In addition, the Company expects to continue to incur expenses similar to the non-IFRS adjustments described above, and exclusion of these items from the Company's non-IFRS measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual, infrequent, or non-recurring.

The table below reconciles net loss from operations and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented:

Adjusted EBITDA for three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (In thousands of Canadian dollars) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss (949) (302) (1,601) (827) Add: Finance costs, net 123 136 249 191 Transaction costs of acquisition - - 23 - Depreciation of property and equipment 19 14 35 27 Amortization of intangible assets 71 11 82 22 Share-based payments 125 13 134 42 Depreciation of right-of-use asset 17 43 35 85 Adjusted EBITDA (594) (85) (1,043) (460)

About EQ Works

EQ Works (www.eqworks.com) enables businesses to understand, predict, and influence customer behaviour. Using unique data sets, advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence, EQ Works creates actionable intelligence for businesses to attract, retain, and grow the customers that matter most. The Company's proprietary SaaS platform mines insights from movement and geospatial data, enabling businesses to close the loop between digital and real-world consumer actions.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's ability to adjust to customer needs in light of COVID-19, the delivery of acceleration notices to the holders of Warrants and the exercise of the Warrants by holders, future financial position and results of operations, strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions, or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied, or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Company's MD&A for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives but cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events, or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

EQ Inc.

Peter Kanniah, Chief Financial Officer

416-260-4326

1235 Bay Street, Suite 401| Toronto, Ontario |M5R 3K4

press@eqworks.com

www.eqworks.com

EQ Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (In thousands of Canadian dollars) June

30, 2020 December

31, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 4,982 $ 3,691 Accounts receivable 2,235 2,060 Other current assets 334 197 7,551 5,948 Non-current assets: Property and equipment 133 102 Right-of-use asset 111 146 Intangible asset 1,062 537 Goodwill 1,260 535 2,566 1,320 Total assets $ 10,117 $ 7,268 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,819 $ 1,705 Lease liability 70 70 Loans and borrowings 1,876 - Contract liabilities 119 24 Earn-out 354 256 4,238 2,055 Non-current liabilities: Lease liability 54 88 Loans and borrowings - 1,603 54 1,691 Shareholders' equity 5,825 3,522 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,117 $ 7,268

EQ Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) Three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 1,726 $ 2,207 $ 3,924 $ 3,613 Expenses: Publishing costs 1,093 1,127 2,351 1,807 Employee compensation and benefits 904 705 1,866 1,438 Other operating expenses 448 473 884 870 Depreciation of property and equipment 19 14 35 27 Depreciation of right-of-use asset 17 43 35 85 Amortization of intangible assets 71 11 82 22 2,552 2,373 5,253 4,249 Loss from operations (826) (166) (1,329) (636) Transaction costs of acquisition - - (23 ) - Finance income 15 1 24 9 Finance costs (138 ) (137 ) (273 ) (200 ) Loss before income taxes (949 ) (302 ) (1,601 ) (827 ) Net loss (949 ) (302 ) (1,601 ) (827 ) Loss per share: Basic and diluted (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.03 ) (0.02 )

EQ Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands of Canadian dollars) Six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss (1,601 ) (827 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 35 27 Depreciation of right-of-use asset 35 85 Amortization of intangible assets 82 22 Share-based payments 134 42 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) (31 ) 8 Finance cost, net 272 191 Change in non-cash operating working capital (233 ) (21 ) Net cash used in operating activities (1,307 ) (473 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of obligations under property lease (93 ) (85 ) Loans and borrowings 80 284 Proceeds from private placement - 180 Share issuance costs - (4 ) Proceeds from exercise of warrants 3,658 - Proceeds from exercise of stock options 112 1 Interest paid (2 ) (6 ) Net cash from financing activities 3,755 370 Cash flows from investing activities: Interest income received 1 2 Investment in GIC - (30 ) Acquisition of Juice Mobile (850 ) - Purchases of property and equipment (64 ) (10 ) Addition of intangible asset (275 ) (125 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,188 ) (163 ) Decrease in cash 1,260 (266 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash held in foreign currency 31 (8 ) Cash, beginning of the period 3,691 584 Cash, end of the period $ 4,982 $ 310

