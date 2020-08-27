Milestone Scientific Inc.: Milestone Scientific to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference on September 1st

ROSELAND, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2020 / Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE American:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug instruments that provide painless and precise injections, today announced that it will be presenting at The LD 500 Investor conference being held virtually on September 1-4, 2020.

Len Osser, Interim Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, September 1st at 2:40 p.m., Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live on the conference event platform, which can be accessed here. One-on-one meetings will be held throughout the conference via video conference calls.

The LD 500 will feature the most prominent companies in the small and micro-cap world, alongside interviews and keynotes with thought leaders from various industries.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Milestone Scientific, you may submit your request online via the link provided upon registration or email your request to wade@ldmicro.com. To register for the conference, contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/.

View Milestone Scientific's LD Micro profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/mlss

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a biomedical technology research and development company that patents, designs, develops and commercializes innovative diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. Milestone's computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient, and virtually painless. Milestone's proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing technology® is our technology platform that advances the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions for local anesthesia for subcutaneous drug delivery, with specific applications for cosmetic botulinum toxin injections, epidural space identification in regional anesthesia procedures and intra-articular joint injections. For more information please visit our website: www.milestonescientific.com.

CONTACT:

David Waldman or Natalya Rudman

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Email: mlss@crescendo-ir.com

Tel: 212-671-1020

SOURCE: Milestone Scientific via LD Micro

