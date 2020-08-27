HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, announced opening of its first European Cybersecurity Fusion Center (CSFC) in Gothenburg, Sweden. HCL's CSFC is a state-of-the-art security operations and response facility, integrating multi-domain security teams, processes and cutting-edge analytics enabling organizations to detect threats faster and resolve incidents efficiently. The CSFC further strengthens HCL's global innovation drive, adding to the cybersecurity capabilities of its existing network of five CSFCs across North America and Asia.

Rapid shift to remote working, due to COVID-19, has led to emergence of new threats, forcing IT teams to rewrite their security playbooks. Powered by HCL's innovative Dynamic Cybersecurity Framework, the CSFC addresses these needs through the capability to analyze millions of events per second.

Maninder Singh, Corporate Vice President, Cybersecurity Services at HCL Technologies said, "Cybersecurity is a key focus for HCL, as it plays a vital role in enabling organizations to transform in a rapidly evolving world where new-age applications, cloud and IoT are defining future digital enterprise. Our CSFCs enable this by defending organizations' digital assets and the Gothenburg Center is perfectly placed to effectively meet most complex needs of our global customers."

Apart from monitoring, alerting, resolving and remediates incidents, HCL's CSFC also helps European organizations comply with local data sovereignty regulations.

This CSFC monitors IT, Internet of Things, Industrial Internet of Things and factory operational technology environments. The CSFC will also be armed with Security Orchestration and Automation Platform, providing high-quality cyber defense to customers.

"It's fantastic to see a leading global technology company like HCL choosing our city as the ideal home for its top cybersecurity talent," said Patrik Andersson, CEO, Business Region Göteborg. "HCL's commitment to creating more career opportunities and attracting even more skilled workers from other countries will be a major benefit to the local business community."

"A strong track record of providing cybersecurity, governance, risk and compliance services as HCL does is key to creating trust in times of digital servitization," said Jan Horsager, Research Director at IDC Nordic. "It's positive to see HCL strengthening its offering by adding regional coverage from Europe as well as expanding security capabilities and technology innovation."

For details on career opportunities please visit: www.hcltech.com/careers

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200827005444/en/

Contacts:

Anne Coyle, US

anne.coyle@hcl.com



Elka Ghudial, EMEA

Elka.ghudial@hcl.com



Devneeta Pahuja, India and APAC

devneeta.p@hcl.com