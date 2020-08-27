One Stop Systems, Inc.: OSS to Present at the LD 500 Virtual Investor Conference on Sept. 1, 2020

ESCONDIDO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2020 / One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS), a leader in specialized high-performance edge computing, has been invited to present at The LD 500 virtual institutional investor conference being held on September 1-4, 2020.

OSS president and CEO, David Raun, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, September 1, at 12:40 p.m. Eastern time. He will be joined by the company's CFO, John Morrison, for virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors throughout the day.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website at www.onestopsystems.com.

Management will discuss the company's award-winning AI on the Fly® technology and expanding presence in the global market for specialized high-performance edge computing, including the recently announced orders for AI on the Fly system elements to be used in the next-generation of autonomous vehicles. The company recently introduced the world's first PCIe Gen 4 expansion system.

They will also discuss the recent organizational transformation the company has undertaken under new management designed to ensure sustainability and lay a strong foundation for future growth and market expansion.

The LD 500 is one of the nation's largest independent conferences for micro-cap companies, with over 300 names presenting. The conference will also feature variety of speakers and panelists discussing topics of interest to investors and issuers.

To schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with OSS, you may submit your request to register for the conference here or contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com/events.

View OSS's LD Micro profile here: www.ldmicro.com/profile/OSS

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, LD 500, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe. For more information about LD Micro, go to www.ldmicro.com/events.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures innovative specialized high-performance computing modules and systems, including customized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays and Ion Accelerator storage software. These products are used for deep learning, AI, defense, finance and entertainment applications, and empower scientists, engineers, creators and other professionals to push the boundaries of their industries.

OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe storage to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for OEMs and government customers. The company enables AI on the Fly® by bringing AI datacenter performance to 'the edge' and on mobile platforms, and by addressing the entire AI workflow, from high speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and inference. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to, the schedule of deliveries and revenue recognition, the final value of the purchase orders received, the fulfillment of all purchase orders, the fitness of the products for a particular application and claims that the products are a standard for the military beyond this application. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

