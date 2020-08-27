John Paul Prebish, PA: Top Naples Luxury Realtor, John Paul Prebish, Lists the Best Value Residence on the Market just Steps from Sugar Sand Beaches

John Paul Prebish of William Raveis Real Estate offers a spectacular 5-bedroom, 7-bath resort-like home with an unmatched outdoor entertaining oasis.

NAPLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2020 / Top luxury Naples Realtor, John Paul Prebish, lists a spectacular property in sunny Naples offered for $5,549,000. For contemporary elegance, it's impossible to rival this custom residence. Considered as one of the best value buys in Old Naples, this luxury home is reminiscent of a sublime resort. It's also been finished to an exacting standard, with no compromise on quality, to ensure its lucky owners enjoy a life well lived.

For more information on 191 7th Avenue North, please visit: https://jprebish.com/listings/191-7th-ave-n

Inspired by the notion that less is more, this residence is a symphony of sleek lines, light and bright living, and classic minimalism. Custom Downsview cabinetry and Legno Bastone wide plank floors feature throughout, while a state-of-the-art home automation system is on hand to make everyday tasks more streamlined and efficient.

Sprawling and sophisticated living and dining zones dominate the main floor, where a great room sits beneath a grand double-height ceiling. Expanses of glass evoke a seamless connection with the outdoors as well as invites the perpetual Floridian sunshine to spill in. A home theater is ideal for movie nights or watching the big game, while a glass-enclosed wine storage room is ready to keep your favorite drops chilled and close at hand. Complementing these areas is a chef's kitchen, adorned with marble counters, top-of-the-range Miele, Wolf and Subzero appliances, and a walk-in pantry.

A pared back palette is present in the master suite, which elevates its sanctuary status. The hushed tones continue in the deluxe master bathroom, where a freestanding tub is nestled between two lavish vanities. Add in a custom closet of your dreams, and there's nothing left to want.

The house, which is fringed by an abundance of glass doors, also works to deliver a harmonious blend between interior and exterior spaces. It also guarantees that no matter where you are in this masterpiece, you experience instant views of the glorious tropics and lush vegetation which surround the gorgeous lot.

Expect entertaining to be effortless as well, with this home boasting one of the most impressive alfresco areas in Old Naples. Whether it's an extravagant, large-scale event or an intimate gathering, there's no where more enticing to congregate than the generously sized and inviting lanai and pool area. Equipped with a built-in grill, outdoor kitchen, TV and fireplace, it's just steps from the expansive pool and spa which take center stage in this exceptional oasis.

Other superior features include a house generator, large office and study area with built-in bookshelves, exercise room, central electric heating and a well-appointed separate guest room with a private entrance, sun deck and a kitchenette.

Located just steps to the renowned sugar sand beaches of the Gulf of Mexico, you're also moments from the 125-acre paradise that is The Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club and within minutes of local acclaimed landmarks. Quite simply, this is luxurious Old Naples living and entertaining at its best.

About John Paul Prebish:

In 40 years of William Raveis Real Estate no individual sales associate produced more, in terms of volume sold, in a single year than John Paul. He is known for his unparalleled real estate marketing expertise, his masterful negotiating abilities, and for his excellent professionalism providing top customer service. John Paul is the exclusive 'News Partner Realtor' for the Naples real estate market, which uniquely differentiates himself as a leader in utilizing his proprietary cutting edge marketing strategy of using his media connections to get his client's homes featured on high-authority channels like Yahoo Finance, Bloomberg, FOX, ABC, NBC, and more. John Paul is constantly on the forefront of implementing progressive tactics to get his listings mass exposure through this distinctive complementary blend of press-marketing, search engine optimization, and technology. Specializing in luxury real estate, he is dedicated to helping his valued clients achieve their goals while consistently delivering best results, exceeding client expectations, and offering a highly personalized service that is unmatched. To find out more about the opportunity to own the most luxurious homes in Naples, please visit: https://jprebish.com

