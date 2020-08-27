Ryan Kearns Sends the Important Message of 'People Over Profit' Through Fly Low Inc. and Auto Dent Company

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2020 / Companies that commit to prioritizing people over profit are not as prevalent in the industry as one would like to think. As much as people would like to believe that attention to human welfare is ubiquitously provided, there is still a significant percentage of ventures in the industry that would trample upon people's rights and well-being to generate revenue.

Individuals and institutions, therefore, that are driven by the vision of impacting lives and changing the world for the better, almost always stand out. And among those who have established an esteemed standing for themselves is Ryan Kearns. As a model of integrity, this entrepreneur serves as a notable figure right now, creating opportunities for others amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ryan comes from a family of change-makers and takes great inspiration from his grandfather and late father, Steve Kearns, who has established a legacy that Ryan is passionate about continuing. People-oriented workplace culture, as well as the values his father stood by, became integral to Ryan's own entrepreneurial ventures. In 2015, he started Fly Low, Inc., which is a consulting agency that specializes in customer acquisition and brand recognition for local businesses throughout the United States.

In the same year, he also established the Auto Dent Company. Auto Dent Company is a fully licensed and insured professional auto dent repair company that hires the best technicians with certification in paintless dent repair. As a full-service provider, it offers same-day solutions, such as paintless and minor auto body repairs.

Shortly after Fly Low and Auto Dent Company began their services, Ryan also founded Steve-O's Last Wish to honor his late father. And although Ryan's companies may differ in nature, all of them share the same objective of helping people craft visions for their own lives and make these dreams into reality.

Along with the people he leads, Ryan is able to execute their goal of lending a hand to those in need through business development, goal-setting, and charitable causes. And their every effort culminates in lives changed and situations solved. Most recently, their FlyLowSummerSchool and FlyLowEducation programs were able to empower an eleven-year-old girl named Summer to start her own scrunchies-selling business.

Summer is among the countless persons Ryan's generosity and compassion have touched. With his goal to create one thousand jobs during the COVID-19 shutdowns, he is making an immeasurable impact on the lives of his community members. In addition, he also intends to give 10% of his company's profits to charities and churches that directly give back to the homeless, drug addicts, and mentally ill.

Despite his already numerous humanitarian activities, Ryan has no plans of slowing down. He already has an upcoming project lined up. This fall or winter, his team will be organizing scavenger hunts in rivers in the United States. Participating teams will be tasked to collect the most trash by weight to reduce the number of plastics and harmful wastes reaching the oceans, and the winners will be awarded cash prizes.

Ryan's dedication to giving back to people and his community rests on his awareness that his success would not have been possible alone. And his ventures and projects serve as good reminders for other individuals and institutions that there is so much more to businesses than growing profit.

