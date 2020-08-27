NACCI: Dionna McPhatter, a Woman of Color Who Takes Data & Technology to the Next Level

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2020 / As the world progresses further in the digital age, tons of new data are being recorded every day. As such, it is essential to analyze this newly acquired information to obtain new trends and patterns and find meaning. Data analysis is a process of inspecting, cleansing, transforming, and modeling data to discover useful information for generating conclusions and supporting decision-making in different fields, especially in science and technology.

Dionna McPhatter is one of the most brilliant data entrepreneurs in the country. She grew up in the suburbs of Ohio and became a well-known African-American basketball star. Dionna graduated as part of the top 15% in her class with a management degree from the U.S. Military Academy. Dionna proceeded to turn down breaking down codes for the CIA and landed a corporate job at Procter & Gamble. Later on, she rose the corporate ladder becoming the VP of Insights & Analytics for Reckitt Benckiser, helping brands like Lysol, Durex, French"s & Mucinex grow.

In 2014, she co-founded her first entrepreneurial venture called BLKBOX, which was a next-generation, tech-driven marketing agency garnering Fortune 500 clients from their headquarters in Manhattan. This company allowed her to further her skills in data analysis and behavioral science while helping clients get more value out of their data to deliver better results in a more relevant way. In 2018, she co-founded another tech-driven company called Nacci, which uses patented data storytelling to help companies deliver transformational, exponentially generative growth to the world.

Her companies employ a unique approach that inspires people to use data in a friendly manner instead of making the clients feel like they are being monitored and measured in numbers and algorithms only. The company aspires to expand possibilities with data instead of limiting the choices to only what people have experienced in the past. Knowing that stories are 22 times more persuasive than charts & statistics alone, Nacci's patented data storytelling strategy uses composite metrics and innovative visualization to help people focus on the right data at the right time to solve their problems. Aside from being a successful CEO and founder of these prestigious companies, Dionna was tapped as a lecturer at Cornell Tech for an entrepreneurship course starting in the fall of 2018. Dionna was highlighted as one of the 70 Women of Color Who Should be Speaking at Marketing Conferences in an article by The Drum landing the 26th spot. She was also featured in magazines like Fast Company and Forbes with the titles "Why a Visionary West Point Graduate Wants to Save your Brand" and "I Felt Like I was Representing Every Black and Young Person." Lastly, she was also highlighted in Entrepreneur magazine.

Dionna has made it her life's mission to use data for good. She believes that people easily misunderstand others, and with help from companies like hers, she can begin to bring together people from different walks of life, spark empathy & understanding, enabling them to have a stronger partnership and connection while empowering them to achieve something greater. Glimpses of her work and daily life can be seen in her Instagram account.

