North America Frac. Sand Inc. / Voycare: Voycare Welcomes Fudan University's Xuan Zhou to Board of Directors

COVINA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2020 / North America Frac Sand, Inc. dba Voycare (OTC PINK:NAFS) ("NAFS", "Voycare" or "Company"), a telemedicine service provider and Chinese language digital health platform exclusively dedicated to women's health, is pleased to welcome Xuan Zhou of Fudan University to its Board of Directors. Zhou's appointment became effective August 24, 2020.

Mrs. Xuan Zhou is a clinical psychotherapist and teaches in the Master of Applied Psychology program in the School of Social Development and Public Policy at Fudan University, one of China's most prestigious public research universities located in Shanghai. She has worked for over eight years as a bilingual licensed counselor in California, New York and China; improving the lives of many trying to overcome emotional problems while experiencing different life challenges such as depression, anxiety, trauma and couples or family counseling.

"We are pleased to welcome Xuan Zhou to our Board of Directors," said Hong Chen, CEO of Voycare. "Her significant experience in China's rapidly growing mental health sector, coupled with her vast international network in the field of psychology will be an invaluable asset to our short and long-term strategic plans for the expansion of our business in this underserved space."

Zhou is a member of the Chinese Psychological Society, a 9,000-member strong academic organization promoting the field of psychology, and often referred to the Chinese equivalent of the American Psychological Association. She is currently in the process of receiving her global accreditation from the International Psychoanalytical Association in the U.K., founded by Sigmund Freud in 1910. Zhou is a graduateof New York University Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development, having earned a Master of Arts Degree in Counseling for Mental Health and Wellness.

"As a clinician and educator, I'm excited to be a part of company leveraging technology to fill a void in the mental health needs of many women and their families in China and abroad," said Zhou. "Voycare has recognized a disconnect still exists for many women seeking help, and I look forward to participating in the development of these innovative technologies that can better the quality of life for many women."

The Company currently continues to conduct closed beta testing of its digital health platform prior its September debut and official entry into China's rapidly growing telemedicine industry. China's tele-health market size is 700 billion RMB or approximately $US100 billion by the end of 2020 according to according to Phoenix News Media.

For more information about Voycare, please visit, www.voycare.com or follow us on Twitter @nafsvoycare.

About Voycare

North America Frac Sand, Inc. (OTC PINK:NAFS) dba Voycare is a California based telemedicine service provider and Chinese language digital health platform exclusively dedicated to women's health in Asia, with the primary focus on China. Voycare is creating a new type of cross border health care experience for women by leveraging telehealth and the gig-economy, giving women a voice when making the right health care decision for themselves and their families. Voycare currently focuses on two important areas in women's health, Counseling and Fertility. Founded in 2019, Voycare has offices in Los Angeles and Shanghai.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains certain forward-looking information. All information, other than information regarding historic fact that addresses activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future is forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or modify such forward-looking information, either because of new information, future events or for any other reason. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Contact Information

Voycare

+1.626.784.5846

info@voycare.com

www.voycare.com

SOURCE: North America Frac. Sand Inc. / Voycare

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/603591/Voycare-Welcomes-Fudan-Universitys-Xuan-Zhou-to-Board-of-Directors