Inuvo, Inc.: Inuvo to Present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference on September 2nd

LITTLE ROCK, AR / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2020 / Inuvo, INC. (NYSE American:INUV) ("Inuvo" or the "Company"), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by IntentKey artificial intelligence that serves brands and agencies, today announced that Richard Howe, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 11:40 a.m. PT / 2:40 p.m. ET in Track 3.

To register for the event please visit https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36403.

The LD 500 Virtual Conference taking place from September 1-4, 2020 will feature prominent public companies, alongside interviews and keynotes with some of the most successful and influential business leaders in the small-cap world.

For more information about the LD 500, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Inuvo's management, please contact Investor Relations at valter@kcsa.com or David Scher with LD at david@ldmicro.com.

Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of Accesswire

About Inuvo

Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE American:INUV) is a market leader in artificial intelligence, aligning and delivering consumer-oriented product & brand messaging strategies online based on powerful, anonymous and proprietary consumer intent data for agencies, advertisers and partners. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

About the IntentKey

Inuvo®'s IntentKey is a patented, machine-learning technology designed to mirror the manner in which the human brain instantly associates ideas, emotions, places, people, and objects. It creates an accurate, high-definition picture of consumer intent and sentiment related to a particular topic or item. Inuvo harnesses the power of the IntentKey to discover and reach high volumes of incremental in-market and relevant audiences that are hidden from typical marketing approaches. The IntentKey enables pinpoint media execution reaching consumers throughout the purchasing funnel all the way to conversion.

Inuvo Company Contact:

Wally Ruiz

Chief Financial Officer

Tel (501) 205-8397

wallace.ruiz@inuvo.com

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

Tel (212) 896-1254

Valter@KCSA.com

SOURCE: Inuvo, Inc. via LD Micro

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/603468/Inuvo-to-Present-at-the-LD-500-Virtual-Conference-on-September-2nd