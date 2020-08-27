Inpixon to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference on September 2nd

PALO ALTO, CA and TORONTO / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2020 / Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX), a leading indoor data company that delivers Indoor Intelligence solutions, today announced that it will be presenting at The LD 500 Investor conference being held virtually on September 1-4, 2020. The LD 500 will feature the most prominent companies in the small and micro-cap world, alongside interviews and keynotes with thought leaders from various industries.

View Inpixon's LD Micro profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/INPX

Nadir Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Inpixon, is scheduled present on Wednesday, September 2nd at 2:00 p.m., Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live on the conference event platform, which can be accessed here. One-on-one meetings will be held throughout the conference via video conference calls.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Inpixon, you may submit your request online via the link provided upon registration or email your request to wade@ldmicro.com. To register for the conference, contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the Indoor Intelligence company that specializes in capturing, interpreting and giving context to indoor data so it can be translated into actionable intelligence. The company's Indoor Intelligence platform ingests diverse data from IoT, third-party and proprietary sensors designed to detect and position active cellular, Wi-Fi, UWB and Bluetooth devices. Paired with a high-performance data analytics engine, patented algorithms, and advanced mapping technology, Inpixon's solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to do good with indoor data. This multidisciplinary depiction of indoor data enables users to increase revenue, decrease costs, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can boldly take advantage of location awareness, analytics, sensor fusion and the Internet of Things (IoT) to uncover the untold stories of the indoors. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

