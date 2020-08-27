As of August 28, 2020, the following bond loan issued by Zengun Group AB (publ) will change trading lot. ISIN Short Name New Trading Lot ----------------------------------------- SE0012481414 ZEN 1 923 ----------------------------------------- Please note that the order book will be flushed in connection with the trading lot change. For further information concerning the content of this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at telephone +46 (0)8 405 7050 or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB