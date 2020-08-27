Trifecta Partners with Onegevity Health and Thorne to Offer End-to-End Personalized Nutrition

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2020 / Today, Trifecta, the nation's largest organic meal delivery service, is announcing its new partnership with Onegevity Health, and Thorne, two health and technology companies that are disrupting prevention and wellness, to offer end-to-end personalized nutrition solutions.

As the leading multi-omic health intelligence platform using research-grade evaluations and artificial intelligence to deliver science-based, consumer-friendly, personalized health recommendations, Onegevity is the only company in its field to offer an integrative health intelligence solution that can assess and map the most complex physiological measures.

With their biological test offerings GutBio and AgeBio available, and with PerformBio coming soon, Onegevity gives consumers the precise dietary recommendations that would be physiologically best for them (based on blood, gut, microbiome, saliva, and other metrics) and then the ability to order meal plans and A La Carte items directly from Trifecta complemented by nutritional solutions from Thorne to maximize outcomes and their nutritional needs.

"Onegevity and its multi-omic analytics marries well with the dietary recommendations and options provided by Trifecta. This partnership will allow individuals to not only glean critical health insights but also provides the opportunity to optimize performance and improve outcomes by providing the highest quality food solutions to users that are unparalleled in the industry today," said Joel Dudley, PhD, Co-Founder of Onegevity.

Having a bold mission to get America back into shape, Trifecta eliminates shopping, cooking and cleaning by delivering fully cooked meals directly to customers' doors in all 50 states. Trifecta Offers meals in six categories to meet everyone's needs including Keto, Paleo, Vegan, Vegetarian, Clean Eating, and Classic Meals. In addition, Trifecta offers an A La Carte section that operates as an online grocery store deli and has the highest quality food in the industry using USDA Organic, Gluten, Dairy and Soy-Free ingredients that are never frozen, and Wild-Caught/Grass Fed. All of their food arrives fresh in a refrigerated case, vacuum-sealed, and ready to eat.

"With COVID-19 still dominating the global discussion, maximizing our individual health seems to be the one thing American's can control that results in better health outcomes. With that in mind, we are always thrilled to partner with high integrity, thought-leading brands like Thorne to help spread the gospel about healthy eating, lifestyle, and supplementation," stated Greg Connolly, CEO of Trifecta. "Let's get America back into shape, and lead the way with healthy food, nutrition education and supplementation all working hand in hand."

Based in New York City, Onegevity works together with Thorne to design clinically studied supplements, including pre and probiotics, for Thorne's customers based on customers' integrated metabolic profile. Onegevity's platform synthesizes the massive, complex, and dynamic human data derived from microbiome, metabolomic, blood labs, saliva, and self-reported metrics to provide a comprehensive molecular portrait and personalized interventions for an individual's health. A one-stop platform for long-term health mapping, Onegevity empowers individuals to obtain multiple biological measurements, identify and measure symptoms, and determine how these change over time by utilizing personalized recommendations to optimize health and performance.

Shipping tens of millions of meals per year, Trifecta is the Official Meal Delivery Partner of the UFC and the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and Web.com Tour, is a Title Sponsor of Joe Weider's Olympia Fitness & Expo Weekend, Team USA Weightlifting and the CrossFit Games. Their app "Trifecta - Fitness, Nutrition and Tracking" is the first all-in-one solution for people to track their food and performance right from their smartphones utilizing Trifecta's food database of 6+ million food items.

For more information on Trifecta, visit www.trifectanutrition.com.

###

About Trifecta

Trifecta is the nation's largest organic meal delivery service founded with a bold mission - to get America back into shape. Eliminating shopping, cooking and cleaning by delivering fully cooked meals directly to customers' doors in all 50 states, Trifecta's food is the highest quality in the industry and uses USDA Organic, Gluten, Dairy and Soy-Free ingredients that are never frozen, and Wild Caught/Grass Fed. All their food arrives in a refrigerated case, vacuum sealed and ready to eat. Trifecta offers meals in six categories to meet everyone's needs including Keto, Paleo, Vegan, Vegetarian, Clean Eating and Classic Meal and an A La Carte section that operates like an online grocery store deli. Trifecta is the Official Meal Delivery Partner of the UFC and the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions and Web.com Tour, is a Title Sponsor of Joe Weider's Olympia Fitness & Expo Weekend, Team USA Weightlifting and the CrossFit Games. Their app "Trifecta - Fitness, Nutrition and Tracking" is the first all-in-one solution for people track their food and performance right from their smartphones utilizing Trifecta's food database of 6+ million food items. For more information on Trifecta, visit trifectanutrition.com, download their nutrition app at www.trifectanutrition.com/app and follow them at facebook.com/trifecta meals, @trifectasystem on Instagram and Twitter, or subscribe to them on YouTube at Trifecta.

About Onegevity

Onegevity combines a multi-omic artificial intelligence (AI) platform with a consumer-friendly interface to make precision wellness interventions possible. Onegevity's testing delivers science-based recommendations for customized wellness plans that include dietary, supplement, and other lifestyle recommendations. Onegevity leverages Thorne's physician network to offer convenient testing and powerful analytical tools to improve preventative care and lower healthcare costs for their patients. The detailed insights extracted from testing allows Thorne and Onegevity to have the unique opportunity to validate nutritional products while offering insight into new product development to better improve patient outcomes.

For more information visit https://www.onegevity.com.

About Thorne

Thorne is a health and technology company that is disrupting prevention and wellness. By combining dietary and lifestyle recommendations with nutritional supplement intervention, Thorne is at the forefront of personalized health, with a mission to help consumers take control of their health and live a healthy life. Thorne provides at-home biomarker tests to bring the doctor to the consumer's home. By leveraging its sophisticated analytical software, Thorne helps consumers uncover health insights and confidently take action to optimize health outcomes. Based on individual test results, Thorne's technology and team can deliver a personalized plan on what to eat, how to exercise, and which Thorne supplements to take. Thorne is the only supplement manufacturer to collaborate with Mayo Clinic on wellness research and content. Thorne is currently collaborating on a series of clinical trials with Mayo Clinic, using tools of molecular assessment and nutrient-based supportive care. These efforts span across a range of applications, such as sports concussion, cognition in aging, Parkinson's disease, ketogenic nutrition, cancer supportive care, irritable bowel syndrome, athletic performance, and others. Thorne is a proud partner of a number of U.S. National Teams, including U.S. Soccer, USA Hockey, and USA Triathlon. For more information, visit www.thorne.com.

Press Contacts:

Trifecta

Natalie Mikolich

natalie@elementmagency.com

SOURCE: Trifecta

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/603569/Trifecta-Partners-with-Onegevity-Health-and-Thorne-to-Offer-End-to-End-Personalized-Nutrition