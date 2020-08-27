B.S.D. Crown Ltd. - Publication of 30 June 2020 Interim Financial Statements

B.S.D. CROWN LTD. (LSE:BSD)

(the "Company")

Publication of 30 June 2020 interim

unaudited consolidated financial statements

Ramat Gan, Israel

The Company announces the publication of its unaudited consolidated financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2020 ("HY 2020"). The HY 2020 will be available in the Company website:

http://www.bsd-c.com/doc/investors/reports/HY2020.pdf

Enquiries:

Joseph Williger, Executive Chairman Yossi@ydekel.co.il