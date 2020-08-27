B.S.D. Crown Ltd. - Publication of 30 June 2020 Interim Financial Statements
London, August 27
B.S.D. CROWN LTD. (LSE:BSD)
(the "Company")
Publication of 30 June 2020 interim
unaudited consolidated financial statements
Ramat Gan, Israel
The Company announces the publication of its unaudited consolidated financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2020 ("HY 2020"). The HY 2020 will be available in the Company website:
http://www.bsd-c.com/doc/investors/reports/HY2020.pdf
Enquiries:
Joseph Williger, Executive Chairman Yossi@ydekel.co.il
