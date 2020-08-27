Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 647 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904623 ISIN: IL0010830219 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
B.S.D CROWN LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
B.S.D CROWN LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
27.08.2020 | 17:16
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

B.S.D. Crown Ltd. - Publication of 30 June 2020 Interim Financial Statements

B.S.D. Crown Ltd. - Publication of 30 June 2020 Interim Financial Statements

PR Newswire

London, August 27

B.S.D. CROWN LTD. (LSE:BSD)

(the "Company")

Publication of 30 June 2020 interim
unaudited consolidated financial statements

Ramat Gan, Israel

The Company announces the publication of its unaudited consolidated financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2020 ("HY 2020"). The HY 2020 will be available in the Company website:

http://www.bsd-c.com/doc/investors/reports/HY2020.pdf

Enquiries:

Joseph Williger, Executive Chairman Yossi@ydekel.co.il

B.S.D CROWN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.