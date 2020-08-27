Intermediate declaration by the Board of Directors
Highlights Q2 2020:
Revenue was USD 118.8 million, within the guidance of USD 118-128 million, down 10% year-on-year (YoY) and down 6% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ)
EBITDA was USD 15.9 million, up 35% YoY and down 9% QoQ
EBITDA margin of 13.4% was well above the 5-9% guidance
EBIT was USD -2.8 million, up USD 2.8 million YoY and down USD 1.3 million QoQ
Net loss was USD -5.9 million, up USD 2.2 million YoY and up USD 0.8 million QoQ
Bookings were USD 99.5 million, down 23% YoY and 33% QoQ
Outlook:
Q3 2020 revenue is expected in the range of USD 91-97 million with an EBITDA margin in the range of 0-4%.
The guidance for Q3 2020 is based on an average exchange rate of 1.18 USD/Euro.
Revenue breakdown per quarter:
in millions of USD
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q2 y-o-y growth
Automotive
76.6
59.7
64.1
62.5
60.5
56.7
68.3
61.6
-1%
Industrial
23.8
24.3
24.1
23.3
24.4
20.1
22.1
23.9
2%
Medical
6.3
7.3
6.8
6.3
8.8
6.3
6.5
7.3
15%
Subtotal core business
106.7
91.3
95.0
92.1
93.7
83.2
96.9
92.7
1%
70.5%
66.4%
72.5%
70.0%
71.8%
73.3%
76.4%
78.1%
CCC1
44.4
45.9
35.8
39.1
36.7
30.1
29.7
25.9
-34%
Others
0.3
0.3
0.2
0.3
0.0
0.1
0.3
0.2
Total revenues
151.4
137.4
131.0
131.6
130.5
113.4
126.9
118.8
-10%
- Consumer, Communications Computer
in millions of USD
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q2 y-o-y growth
CMOS
138.7
122.0
118.2
114.4
114.4
98.1
112.8
103.4
-10%
MEMS
9.5
10.4
8.1
10.7
9.5
9.9
9.6
10.4
-3%
Silicon carbide
3.3
5.0
4.7
6.4
6.5
5.5
4.5
5.0
-22%
Total revenues
151.4
137.4
131.0
131.6
130.5
113.4
126.9
118.8
-10%
Business development
X-FAB's second quarter revenues came in at USD 118.8 million, within the guidance range of USD 118-128 million. Compared to the same quarter last year, revenues declined 10%, quarter-on-quarter they went down 6%.
While the year had started positively, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic impacted X-FAB's business in the second quarter with a decline in revenues of the automotive as well as the consumer, communications computer (CCC) business, mainly due to customers postponing deliveries.
Quarterly revenues in X-FAB's core business, namely automotive, industrial and medical, amounted to USD 92.7 million, up 1% year-on-year and down 4% quarter-on-quarter.
In the second quarter, automotive revenues slightly decreased compared to the same quarter last year. Quarter-on-quarter, it was a decline of 10%, mainly related to customers having deferred deliveries due to a weaker demand on their end. Year-on-year, automotive production revenues excluding prototyping were flat, quarterly prototyping revenues went down 29%. The latter is considered to be exceptional and partially due to a strong comparable one year ago.
Second quarter revenues in the industrial market grew by 2% year-on-year and 8% quarter-on-quarter. Compared to the same quarter last year, industrial production revenues excluding prototyping went down 3%, while prototyping revenues increased by 18%.
X-FAB's medical business of the second quarter recorded a growth of 15% year-on-year and of 12% quarter-on-quarter. This positive performance was driven by strong prototyping revenues, up 92% compared to the same quarter last year. Production revenues decreased by 14%, which was mainly due to the ongoing transition to a next generation product at a major medical customer. The demand for certain medical applications such as cardiovascular devices also suffered from the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a temporary effect and demand should soon return to a normal level. Overall, the growth of X-FAB's medical business continued to be driven by lab-on-a-chip applications due to the growing need for fast and reliable testing capabilities.
In the second quarter, the CCC business was down 34% year-on-year and 13% compared to the previous quarter. Production revenues excluding prototyping were down 27% compared to the same quarter last year. This was caused by lower shipments after weak order intake for mobile applications in the first quarter and the expected gradual decrease of the legacy business manufactured at X-FAB France. CCC prototyping revenues recorded a year-on-year decline of 64%, which mainly relates to a higher comparative quarter associated with an exceptional IP sale in the second quarter of 2019.
In the second quarter, the share of the French site's revenues based on X-FAB technologies was 17%.
X-FAB group's prototyping revenues during the second quarter were USD 15.5 million. This is an 11% increase compared to the previous quarter. Prototyping revenues were flat year-on-year excluding the one-off IP sale of USD 3.0 million one year ago.
Following strong first quarter bookings, the second quarter was impacted by the general economic slowdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic as customers returned to a cautious order behavior. In the second quarter, bookings came in at USD 99.5 million, which is a 23% decline year-on-year and a fall of 33% quarter-on-quarter. The drop in bookings was predominantly driven by clients' inventory corrections in the automotive segment.
Operations update
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, it remained a top priority to ensure the health and well-being of X-FAB's employees with a variety of safety measures implemented at all locations, ultimately contributing positively to the continuity of production. There were no pandemic-related disruptions in the second quarter.
After X-FAB had stopped all IT systems and manufacturing lines in response to a cyber attack on July 5, 2020, all sites have now resumed production. As a result of the early intervention, the good collaboration with external cyber security experts and the outstanding performance of all X-FAB teams involved, it was possible to prevent further damage and to keep the duration of the disruption to a minimum.
In response to the production stop after the attack, X-FAB brought forward the fab shutdowns initially planned to take place later in the third quarter, as part of the ongoing cost-saving initiative. With the utilization of X-FAB's facilities being at a low level due to the second quarter drop in bookings, X-FAB does not expect third quarter revenues to be negatively impacted by the cyber attack.
The silicon carbide (SiC) activities continue to progress well. In the second quarter, X-FAB added another customer bringing the total to 21. SiC revenues totaled USD 5.0 million, down 22% year-on-year and up 11% quarter-on-quarter. The headwinds created by the COVID-19 pandemic are reflected in the 59% decline of SiC production revenues compared to the same quarter last year whereas prototyping revenues recorded a growth of 30%.
After the internal qualification of the in-house SiC epitaxy line was successfully completed in the first quarter, X-FAB has made good progress in the qualification process with various customers. This will contribute to the planned ramp of the SiC epitaxy production volumes.
Capital expenditures in the second quarter were reduced substantially to USD 7.5 million, down 64% compared to the same quarter last year.
Financial update
While second quarter revenues were at the lower end of the guidance, X-FAB achieved a quarterly EBITDA of USD 15.9 million. This corresponds to an EBITDA margin of 13.4%, well above the guided 5-9%, and shows that X-FAB's cost-saving initiative started to pay off. In response to the anticipated drop in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, X-FAB put a variety of measures in place to lower costs related to staff, travel, electricity and raw materials. On top of this, inventory of unfinished and finished goods increased by USD 1.0 million in the second quarter and this also contributed positively to profitability.
At the end of the second quarter, cash and cash equivalents totaled USD 191.6 million, recording a growth of 15% versus the end of the previous quarter. This was driven by the positive EBITDA development, low capital expenditures, reduced working capital as well as some one-off effects related to support measures used that are offered by governments in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
X-FAB continued its efforts to increase the share of Euro-denominated sales in order to limit the impact of exchange rate fluctuations on profitability. In the second quarter, the share of Euro-denominated sales amounted to 32%, coming from a low of 11% in the fourth quarter of2016 and contributing to a more natural hedging of the business.
The actual US-Dollar/Euro exchange rate for the second quarter of 2020 was 1.10 leading to an EBITDA margin of 13.4%. At a constant exchange rate of 1.12, as experienced in the second quarter of last year, the EBITDA margin would have been 13.1%.
Organizational change
Effective July 1, 2020, Jörg Doblaski was appointed Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of X-FAB group, therefore joining the executive management team of the company. The previous CTO, Dr. Jens Kosch, had decided to step down from this role but will continue to serve as a Technology Fellow.
Management comments outlook
Rudi De Winter, CEO of X-FAB Group, said: "As anticipated, X-FAB's business of the second quarter was impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy. We have seen customers returning to a very cautious order behavior and postponing delivery dates of existing orders. This is reflected in the lower quarterly revenues as well as the drop in bookings. Under these circumstances, I am very happy with the good financial performance in the second quarter with an EBITDA well above the guidance. We managed to drive costs down significantly thanks to the consequent implementation of our cost-saving program throughout the entire company. In the short term, visibility remains low and we will continue with our cost-saving initiatives. On the other hand, I am quite excited about the increasing amount of opportunities for the specialty processes we provide. This includes our silicon carbide and high voltage CMOS offering supporting the electrification of cars and many other things around us, the lab-on-a-chip applications for fast and reliable medical testing as well as X-FAB's RF SOI technology supporting the transition to 5G."
Procedures of the independent auditor
The statutory auditor, KPMG Bedrijfsrevisoren Réviseurs d'Entreprises CVBA, represented by Herwig Carmans, has confirmed that their review procedures, which have been substantially completed, have not revealed any significant matters requiring adjustment of the condensed consolidated financial information included in this press release as of and for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
X-FAB Quarterly Conference Call
The fourth quarter 2020 results will be communicated on October 27, 2020.
About X-FAB
X-FAB is the leading analog/mixed-signal and MEMS foundry group manufacturing silicon wafers for automotive, industrial, consumer, medical and other applications. Its customers worldwide benefit from the highest quality standards, manufacturing excellence and innovative solutions by using X-FAB's modular CMOS processes in geometries ranging from 1.0 to 0.13 µm, and its special silicon carbide and MEMS long-lifetime processes. X-FAB's analog-digital integrated circuits (mixed-signal ICs), sensors and micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) are manufactured at six production facilities in Germany, France, Malaysia and the U.S. X-FAB employs about 3,800 people worldwide.
For more information, please visit www.xfab.com.
Forward-looking information
This press release may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements regarding or based upon our management's current intentions, beliefs or expectations relating to, among other things, X-FAB's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies or developments in the industry in which we operate. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied thereby. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein.
Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding trends or current activities should not be taken as a report that such trends or activities will continue in the future. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless legally required. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.
The information contained in this press release is subject to change without notice. No re-report or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, reasonableness or completeness of the information contained herein and no reliance should be placed on it.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss
in thousands of USD
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Half-year
ended
unaudited
Half-year
ended
unaudited
Revenue
118,756
131,560
126,894
245,650
262,565
Revenues in USD in
67
75
72
69
76
Revenues in EUR in
32
24
28
30
24
Cost of sales
-107,942
-115,988
-112,419
-220,361
-242,466
Gross Profit
10,814
15,571
14,475
25,289
20,100
Gross Profit margin in %
9.1
11.8
11.4
10.3
7.7
Research and development expenses
-5,891
-8,221
-5,900
-11,791
-13,628
Selling expenses
-2,118
-2,011
-2,012
-4,130
-4,003
General and administrative expenses
-6,992
-7,778
-7,656
-14,648
-15,563
Rental income and expenses from investment properties
183
-361
40
223
-187
Other income and other expenses
1,210
-2,797
-433
776
-2,577
Operating profit
-2,794
-5,596
-1,487
-4,281
-15,858
Finance income
3,410
3,405
3,499
6,909
6,961
Finance costs
-5,260
-4,964
-8,435
-13,695
-7,586
Net financial result
-1,850
-1,559
-4,936
-6,786
-625
Profit before tax
-4,644
-7,155
-6,423
-11,067
-16,483
Income tax
-1,243
-926
-302
-1,544
-1,962
Profit for the period
-5,887
-8,081
-6,724
-12,611
-18,445
Operating profit (EBIT)
-2,794
-5,596
-1,487
-4,281
-15,858
Depreciation
18,657
17,365
18,831
37,488
34,149
EBITDA
15,863
11,769
17,344
33,207
18,291
EBITDA margin in %
13.4
8.9
13.7
13.5
7.0
Earnings per share at the end of period
-0.05
-0.06
-0.05
-0.10
-0.14
Weighted average number of shares
130,631,921
130,631,921
130,631,921
130,631,921
130,631,921
EUR/USD average exchange rate
1.10006
1.12324
1.10275
1.10140
1.12979
Amounts in the financial tables provided in this press release are rounded to the nearest thousand except when otherwise indicated, rounding differences may occur.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
in thousands of USD
Quarter ended
unaudited
Quarter ended
unaudited
Year ended
31 Dec 2019
audited
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant, and equipment
350,156
373,832
368,754
Investment properties
8,843
9,362
9,128
Intangible assets
4,988
8,462
8,363
Non-current investments
0
706
736
Other non-current assets
7,729
26,692
27,568
Deferred tax assets
33,248
34,328
33,922
Total non-current assets
404,964
453,381
448,471
Current assets
Inventories
165,268
157,959
154,649
Trade and other receivables
48,442
62,870
55,636
Other assets
35,106
31,057
34,429
Cash and cash equivalents
191,636
171,232
173,211
Total current assets
440,451
423,118
417,925
TOTAL ASSETS
845,415
876,499
866,397
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Share capital
432,745
432,745
432,745
Share premium
348,709
348,709
348,709
Retained earnings
-146,823
-103,979
-133,835
Cumulative translation adjustment
-582
-483
-445
Treasury shares
-770
-770
-770
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
633,279
676,222
646,403
Non-controlling interests
365
363
377
Total equity
633,644
676,585
646,781
Non-current liabilities
Non-current loans and borrowings
82,753
76,417
92,389
Other non-current liabilities and provisions
7,407
7,441
7,407
Total non-current liabilities
90,159
83,858
99,795
Current liabilities
Trade payables
27,778
28,778
38,327
Current loans and borrowings
30,875
32,456
26,658
Other current liabilities and provisions
62,958
54,822
54,835
Total current liabilities
121,611
116,056
119,821
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
845,415
876,499
866,397
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow
in thousands of USD
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Half-year
ended
unaudited
Half-year
ended
unaudited
Income before taxes
-4,644
-7,155
-6,423
-11,067
-16,483
Reconciliation of net income to cash flow arising from operating activities:
18,427
19,807
26,222
44,649
33,639
Depreciation and amortization, before effect of grants and subsidies
18,657
17,365
18,831
37,488
34,149
Recognized investment grants and subsidies netted with depreciation and amortization
-851
-742
-901
-1,752
-1,487
Interest income and expenses (net)
1,114
424
518
1,632
842
Loss/(gain) on the sale of plant, property, and equipment (net)
-34
6
-281
-315
6
Loss/(gain) on the change in fair value of derivatives (net) and financial assets (net)
0
-182
-420
-420
-325
Other non-cash transactions (net)
-458
2,936
8,474
8,016
454
Changes in working capital:
16,687
-16,965
-5,655
11,032
-24,908
Decrease/(increase) of trade receivables
15,547
-4,666
-8,930
6,617
8,740
Decrease/(increase) of other receivables prepaid expenses
3,107
-5,010
12,170
15,276
-11,093
Decrease/(increase) of inventories
-4,984
-6,679
-5,635
-10,620
-10,808
(Decrease)/increase of trade payables
-4,950
-3,387
-3,549
-8,499
-10,863
(Decrease)/increase of other liabilities
7,967
2,777
290
8,257
-885
Income taxes (paid)/received
-92
-417
-628
-720
-510
Cash Flow from operating activities
30,379
-4,730
13,516
43,895
-8,262
Cash Flow from investing activities:
Payments for property, plant, equipment intangible assets
-7,492
-20,942
-9,601
-17,094
-44,756
Payments for investments
0
-175
0
0
-350
Proceeds from sale of financial assets
0
0
1,156
1,156
0
Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired
0
0
0
0
0
Payments for loan investments to related parties
-42
-60
-96
-138
-161
Proceeds from loan investments related parties
51
40
62
113
133
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment
40
40
278
318
40
Interest received
475
624
494
970
1,287
Cash Flow used in investing activities
-6,967
-20,473
-7,708
-14,674
-43,807
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow con't
in thousands of USD
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Quarter
ended
unaudited
Half-year
ended
unaudited
Half-year
ended
unaudited
Cash Flow from (used in) financing activities:
Proceeds from loans and borrowings
8,813
0
0
8,813
0
Repayment of loans and borrowings
-6,547
-7,083
-6,391
-12,938
-14,583
Receipts from sale leaseback arrangements
0
0
0
0
0
Payments of lease installments
-1,453
-2,156
-1,358
-2,811
-2,774
Receipt of government grants and subsidies
0
0
696
696
0
Interest paid
-260
-401
-182
-442
-810
Gross proceeds from capital increase
0
0
0
0
0
Direct cost related to capital increase
0
0
0
0
0
Payment of preference dividend
0
0
0
0
0
Distribution to non-controlling interests
0
0
-12
-12
-11
Cash Flow from (used in) financing activities
553
-9,641
-7,246
-6,693
-18,180
Effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on cash
1,084
-1,200
-5,186
-4,102
-1,288
Increase/(decrease) of cash and cash equivalents
23,965
-34,844
-1,438
22,527
-70,248
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
166,587
207,276
173,211
173,211
242,768
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of
the period
191,636
171,232
166,587
191,636
171,232
