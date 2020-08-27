Vipe Web Ltd: Vipe Studio - A WordPress Agency Helps Clients Win

SOFIA, BULGARIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2020 / The WordPress company Vipe Studio, whose founder Ivan Popov has over 10 years of experience in creating websites, is using the popular CMS platform to build high-end and highly customized WordPress websites, online stores and any necessary website in particular.

Production of a website and online shop

Vipe Studio offers all types of web services - web design, creating an online store, WordPress website, graphic design, online security and a managed web hosting.

Why do people prefer to build websites with WordPress?

One of the most frequently asked questions is: Why use WordPress? Isn't my old site good enough? Why should I switch to WordPress from another platform? If you ask these questions, then you are in the right place. In this article, we will share some important things you need to know when you start designing a website with WordPress.

One of the most common misconceptions about WordPress is that it's just a blogging platform. That's why many people avoid making websites with WordPress. However, this is absolutely untrue. WordPress started as a blogging tool, but it has evolved over the years and has become a powerful website creator and robust content management system (CMS).

The biggest advantage of WordPress is that it is easy to use and flexible enough to create different types of websites. This is the main reason why WordPress has grown so much in popularity. According to a recent study, WordPress powers about 35% of all websites on the Internet.

Thanks to their stable features, many of the best brands use WordPress to power their websites, including Time Magazine, Facebook, The New Yorker, Sony, Disney, Target, The New York Times and more.

The team at Vipe Studio know that a well-informed and informed user is able to make the right choice to be satisfied with. For this reason, Vipe Studio's blog is full with a series of texts related to the use of the WordPress platform. Let's start!

WordPress is a free software

WordPress is a free software. This means you are free to download, install, use and modify it to suit your needs. You can use it to create any type of website.

This is one of the main advantages of the WordPress information management platform and makes it the most preferred CMS system nowadays. While WordPress software itself is free, you need a domain name, web hosting to install it and ultimately a professional who has to setup everything correctly if you need a high performing website.

WordPress is easy to customize with themes and plugins

Most of the people who build WordPress websites are neither web designers nor programmers. In fact, most people start using WordPress without prior knowledge of designing websites.

This is because the platform has thousands of free templates (themes) for websites, from which you can choose the most appropriate according to your requirements and desires. There is a perfect WordPress theme for almost any type of website (whether it is a blog, business site or online store).

WordPress themes are easy to customize because many of them come with their own options panel that allows you to change colors, upload a logo, change the background, and really customize your site to your needs without writing any code at all.

Like themes, WordPress has thousands of free and premium plugins that you can use. Of course, there are also many paid plugins that you can add to diversify your site and make it more functional.

If you want to learn more about these possibilities, read Vipe Studio other texts on the subject. In any case, if you are hesitant to start designing websites with WordPress, this option is your huge plus, which is of great importance.

However, Vipe Studio specialty is when it comes to huge customization and high-end websites.

Here is a sample of a work done by Vipe Studio recently.

MobilaDalin is a manufacturer of upholstered furniture, which has its own network of showrooms, franchises, chain stores throughout Europe! The time has come for the brand new site of the company for Bulgaria! Their WordPress website is inspired entirely by the spirit of Italian chic in interior design. The mission in building the platform was to escape the typical-looking furniture sites.

Visitors to the showroom have always been impressed by the product range of MobilaDalin, which forced us to meet their high expectations and requirements when building the site.

The platform offers options for a detailed examination of furniture. Consumers can easily choose the right product for them and get rich information about it.

MobilaDaling website has many added functionalities, one of which is, in addition to the offered furniture, to present all events related to the company. And they are not insignificant - for over 20 years MobilaDalin has been among the preferred choices for furniture for different needs and occasions - from home through the office - to events and festivals. The company's furniture has been enjoyed by many celebrities in various fields - from the Pope to Armin van Buuren.

In addition, the site is responsive to all devices and offers a pleasant user experience on a laptop, phone, tablet or iPad.

Website development guaranteed quality from Vipe Studio

Creating a website with WordPress is Vipe Studio specialty! Need a website to introduce you to the Internet? Vipe Studio - with more than 10 years of experience in making websites - is the right place!

Vipe Studio is a WordPress agency for developing unique software solutions on the core of WP. We work at the highest professional level.

Their experience with WordPress dates back to 2009. Since then, Vipe Studio has developed over 20 detailed personalized websites per year for various clients and businesses.

Vipe Studio prefers WordPress sites because in recent years the engine has become the most widely used, due to its easy management, affordable price and good indexing in Google. The team says 'we create web pages both according to given designs and with completely custom developments. Once we are done with your site, you need a minimum of technical knowledge to be able to manage it'.

As their motto claims the key is a long-term partnership - Vipe Studio relies on not only taking care of creating a website for your business but also being by your side all the time after that!

