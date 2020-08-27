Kudelski Security Expands Geographic Footprint Through Channel Program for Security Services

Rapid Growth and Industry Distinction Backs Services to be Offered Through Partner Network Globally; TechData is First Global Distributor to Adopt Kudelski Security Offerings.

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA - August 27th 2020 - Kudelski Security, the cybersecurity division within the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), announced today the launch of a new channel program for security services, which will expand its geographic footprint in the United States. The program extends the availability of industry-leading cybersecurity services and resources to networking and management consultancies, and IT distribution and reseller networks, helping them to maximize revenue opportunities while delivering valuable cybersecurity services to their customer networks.

Market demand for cybersecurity services that fight against enterprise breaches and data loss is steadily increasing. Within this dynamic, Kudelski Security is experiencing rapid year-on-year market share growth, along with an expanding resume of recognitions from firms such as Gartner, Forrester and Frost and Sullivan. The company has been listed annually in the Gartner Managed Detection and Response Guide as a Notable Vendor since July 2017 and was recently recognized by Forrester as a leader in the emerging managed security services category.

To expand the reach and availability of its innovative brand of enterprise cybersecurity services, Kudelski Security has launched a channel program, enabling IT and management consultancies, distributors and other solution providers to opportunity make these offerings available to their networks of clients and relevant resellers.

Tech Data, a global distributor of technology products with more than 10,000 resellers, is the first global organization signed to Kudelski Security's worldwide partner program. Tech Data initially adopted Kudelski Security's full breadth of cyber incident response services, enabling their resellers and end customers to make all the necessary preparations to more rapidly respond in the event of a breach.

Speaking on the launch of the channel initiative, Andrew Howard, Kudelski Security CEO said: "The program we've launched for industry partners will empower channel sales professionals with the resources to support customers who need cybersecurity that delivers on its intent. Our proven services and solutions, that integrate well with existing security investments, will enable more enterprises to pursue digital transformation securely, knowing that - from a cybersecurity standpoint - we have their backs."

Other offerings available through Kudelski Security's channel program include a range of packaged incident response capabilities, including emergency response services and emergency response plan development as well as compromise assessments, readiness assessment and cloud security and O365 assessments. All of these are delivered with support from Kudelski Security's Cyber Fusion Center in the US and Switzerland, cover all environments - from IT, cloud to OT/ICS - and can reduce threat detection and response time from the average 56 days to hours or minutes.

Click for more information about the Kudelski Security channel program.

About Kudelski Security

Kudelski Security is the premier advisor and cybersecurity innovator for today's most security-conscious organizations. Our long-term approach to client partnerships enables us to continuously evaluate their security posture to recommend solutions that reduce business risk, maintain compliance, and increase overall security effectiveness. With clients that include Fortune 500 enterprises and government organizations in Europe and across the United States, we address the most complex environments through an unparalleled set of solution capabilities including consulting, technology, managed security services and custom innovation. For more information, visit www.kudelskisecurity.com

