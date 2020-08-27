Regulatory News:

Eurofins Technologies (Paris:ERF) recently launched multiple serological assay solutions to detect total antibodies or specific antibody subclasses (IgG, IgM, and IgA) targeted against the Nucleocapsid protein of the novel Coronavirus. Antibody tests can be used to identify individuals who have been previously exposed to the virus and in some cases those who have an active infection. This is especially important in the context of the large number of asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infections that could stay otherwise undetected. However, simple presence of antibodies in an individual does not guarantee immunity to further infections since only a fraction of antibodies provide the ability to neutralize the virus upon a second contact. Currently, elaborate tests requiring high biological safety measures are required to identify these neutralizing antibodies.

Now, a study performed by Eurofins Ingenasa has demonstrated a direct correlation between Eurofins Technologies antibody detection assays and seroneutralization capability of the antibodies detected without the need to perform time-consuming and complex tests including high biological hazard. For this study, 55 blood samples were tested on the INgezim total antibody ELISA and a subset of samples on the VIROTECH SARS-CoV-2 IgG/IgM/IgA ELISA and the results compared to a virus seroneutralization test. This test takes multiple days and includes infection of cell culture with SARS-CoV-2 to detect those antibodies that protect human cells from entering of the virus. In 100% of tested blood samples, the result of the ELISA tests was identical to the seroneutralization assay even though the same result was obtained in less than 2 hours.

Similarly, an independent study was performed by the NYU Grossman School of Medicine and NYU Langone Health in New York comparing the results of another Eurofins Technologies ELISA using the same technology (Gold Standard Diagnostics SARS-CoV-2 ELISA) to a seroneutralization assay. The study shows a strong correlation between the IgG isotype specific ELISA and the ability of the antibodies in the blood samples to neutralize SARS-CoV-2.

With the continued rise in COVID-19 around the globe detection of the presence of acquired immunity or monitoring vaccine-induced immunity in individuals will be an important task in the fight against the pandemic.

For detailed information on our products and the referenced materials, please visit the Eurofins Technologies webpage.

For more information, please visit www.eurofins.com

About Eurofins the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins Scientific, through its subsidiaries (hereinafter "Eurofins" or "the Group"), believes it is the global leader in food, environmental, pharmaceutical and cosmetics products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the global independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, CDMO, advanced material sciences and in the support of clinical studies. In addition, Eurofins is one of the leading global emerging players in esoteric and molecular clinical diagnostic testing. With over 48,000 staff across a network of more than 900 independent companies in over 50 countries generally specialised by end client markets and operating more than 800 laboratories, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of a wide range of products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services. The Group's objective is to provide customers with high-quality and innovative services, accurate results on time and, when requested, expert advice by its highly-qualified staff.

Eurofins is committed to pursuing its dynamic growth strategy by expanding both its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions and a very large range of testing methods.

As one of the most innovative and quality-oriented international groups in its industry, Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the increasing demands of regulatory authorities and healthcare practitioners around the world.

Shares in Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0000038259, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

Important disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates that involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements and estimates contained herein represent the judgment of Eurofins Scientific's management as of the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance, and the forward-looking events discussed in this release may not occur. Eurofins Scientific disclaims any intent or obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements and estimates. All statements and estimates are made based on the information available to the Company's management as of the date of publication, but no guarantees can be made as to their completeness or validity.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200827005364/en/

Contacts:

Belen Barreiro

E-mail: bbarreiro@ingenasa.com