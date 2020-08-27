Enlighta Inc. Announces Resumption Of Trading

TORTOLA, BVI / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2020 / Enlighta Inc. (TSXV:NLTA) ("Enlighta" or the "Company") announces that the Company was working on a transaction with a confidential private company and with an abundance of caution requested a market halt trading.

At this time, the parties will not continue to pursue the transaction and have discontinued discussions.

Enlighta will continue to pursue and evaluate other businesses and strategic opportunities and will make further announcements with respect to these efforts as soon as practically possible.

Trading of the common shares of the Corporation is expected to resume trading on TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") subject to regulatory approval, on or about August 28, 2020.

About Enlighta Inc.

Enlighta is a healthcare technology company positioned to provide Artificial Intelligence driven healthcare solutions and enable the transformation of intelligent medical services.

Forward Looking Statements:

For further information, please contact:

Alan Tam, CPA, CA

CFO, Enlighta Inc.

(604) 200-3803

SOURCE: Enlighta Inc.

