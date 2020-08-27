Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Keystone Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY

Keystone Investment Trust plc announces that, on 27 August 2020, it purchased for holding in treasury 14,650 ordinary shares of 10p each at a price of 257p per share.

Following this transaction, the Company has 5,007,425 ordinary shares held in treasury and 62,586,570 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue, including those held in treasury, is 67,593,995.

Shilla Pindoria

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary