BioHiTech Global, Inc.: BioHiTech Global to Present at the LD Micro 500 Virtual Conference

CHESTNUT RIDGE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2020 / BioHiTech Global, Inc. (" BioHiTech " or the "Company") (NASDAQ:BHTG), a sustainable technology and services company, announced today that management is scheduled to present at the LD Micro 500 Virtual Conference on September 3, 2020 at 3:40 PM EDT.

The LD 500 Virtual Investor Conference will be taking place September 1st through the 4th.

BioHiTech Presentation Information

Date: Thursday, September 3, 2020

Time: 3:40 p.m. Eastern time (12:40 a.m. Pacific time) - Track 3

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36842

Register at: https://ld500.ldmicro.com/

A live audio webcast and archive of the conference presentation will be available using the webcast link above. For more information on the LD 500 virtual investor conference or to schedule a one-on-one, please contact your LD Micro representative.

View BioHiTech's profile at http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/BHTG.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LD Micro launched ldmicro.com as a portal to provide exclusive intraday information on the entire sector, including the first pure microcap index (LDMi), which covers stocks in North America with market capitalizations between $50-$300m.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG), is a technology services company focused on providing cost-effective solutions that improve environmental outcomes. Our technologies for waste management include the patented processing of municipal solid waste into a valuable renewable fuel, biological disposal of food waste on-site, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. When used individually or in combination, our solutions lower the carbon footprint associated with waste transportation and can reduce or virtually eliminate landfill usage. In addition, we distribute a patented technology that achieves high-level disinfection of spaces such as classrooms, hotel or hospital rooms and other enclosed areas to combat the spread of viruses and bacteria without the use of harsh chemicals. Our unique solutions enable businesses, educational institutions and municipalities of all sizes to solve everyday problems in a smarter and more cost-effective way while reducing their impact on the environment. For more information, please visit www.biohitech.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this document contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on many assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of BioHiTech Global, Inc. to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. BioHiTech Global, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the BioHiTech's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. BioHiTech Global, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by securities laws.

Company Contact:

BioHiTech Global, Inc.

Richard Galterio

Executive Vice President

Direct: 845.367.0603

rgalterio@biohitech.com

www.biohitech.com

Investors:

ir@biohitech.com

SOURCE: BioHiTech Global, Inc. via LD Micro

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/603644/BioHiTech-Global-to-Present-at-the-LD-Micro-500-Virtual-Conference