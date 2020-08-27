OneTrust Named a Leader in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools

For the Second Consecutive Year, Gartner Recognized OneTrust's Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

ATLANTA, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust today announced it has been a named Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools* research report. Of the 23 evaluated vendors, OneTrust was named a Leader in the report. For the second consecutive year, OneTrust was recognized for its Vendor Risk Management solution, powered by the Vendorpedia Third-Party Risk Exchange, based on completeness of vision and ability to execute in the IT Vendor Risk Management market.

"We think Gartner's recognition of OneTrust acknowledges our continued leadership in addressing the complex and evolving IT vendor risk needs of the world's leading organizations," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO. "We believe the breadth, depth, and continuous innovations of our solutions are a must-have for organizations navigating today's fluid security, privacy, and data governance environment."

OneTrust's Vendor Risk Management solution helps security, privacy, and compliance professionals manage critical risks associated with third parties as well as monitor the performance of key vendors and suppliers. The OneTrust Vendor Risk Management solution consists of two core components: Assessments & Due Diligence and the Vendorpedia Third-Party Risk Exchange. The Assessments & Due Diligence solution enables organizations to create automation workflows to manage all their vendors, from onboarding to offboarding. The Vendorpedia Third-Party Risk Exchange is a community of shared vendor risk assessments and detailed cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance vendor profiles, helping organizations access critical vendor information in seconds and use it to evaluate third parties.

In the last year, the OneTrust Vendor Risk Management solution was noted for numerous analyst recognitions and customer-driven distinctions, including:

Named a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools based on customer reviews and ratings

Recognized in the 2020 Gartner Critical Capabilities for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools for the second consecutive year

This is in addition to massive company growth, including:

Awarded the #1 fastest-growing company in America with 48,000% three-year growth according to the Inc. 500 - the prestigious annual ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

Closed a $210 million Series B investment led by Coatue and Insight Partners. Following OneTrust's $200 million Series A, the new round brings the total investment to $410 million and valuation to $2.7 billion .

Series B investment led by Coatue and Insight Partners. Following OneTrust's $200 million Series A, the new round brings the total investment to and valuation to . Crossed 6,000 customers in over 100 countries with more than half in the Fortune 500.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

OneTrust is the #1 most widely used technology platform to help organizations be more trusted, and operationalize privacy, security, data governance, and compliance programs. More than 6,000 customers, including half of the Fortune 500, use OneTrust to build integrated programs that comply with the CCPA, GDPR, LGPD, PDPA, ISO27001, and hundreds of the world's privacy, security, and compliance frameworks.

The OneTrust platform is powered by the OneTrust Athena?AI and robotic automation engine, and our offerings include:

OneTrust Privacy - Privacy Management Software

OneTrust PreferenceChoice - Consent and Preference Management Software

OneTrust Vendorpedia - Third-Party Risk Management Software and Cyber Risk Exchange

OneTrust GRC - Integrated Risk Management Software

OneTrust DataDiscovery - AI-Powered Discovery and Classification

OneTrust DataGovernance - Governance and Metadata Management

OneTrust Ethics - Compliance and Ethics Software

OneTrust DataGuidance - Regulatory Research Software

To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect?on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Kathryn Thompson

+ 1(704) 776-8127

kthompson@onetrust.com

