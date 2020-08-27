Non-alcoholic beverages are becoming increasingly known and demanded. As the market continues to grow, however, dynamic market trends can be challenging to identify or forecast. This leads to high customer attrition and reduced market share. Infiniti Research has 16+ years of expertise in offering trends analysis solutions in the non-alcoholic beverages market. In their most recent article, Infiniti's trends analysis experts discuss current trends and their impact on the non-alcoholic beverages market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200827005644/en/

Key Trends in the Non-Alcoholic Beverages Industry (Graphic: Business Wire)

To leverage Infiniti's expertise in offering trends analysis solutions, and stay ahead of the curve, request a free proposal.

"Trends analysis solutions help non-alcoholic beverages companies identify, understand, and adapt to market trends. It allows companies to compare their performance with the industry average, find the strengths and weaknesses of a firm, and implement necessary changes for any gaps found. It also helps forecast upcoming trends and efficiently strategize to stay ahead of the market," says a non-alcoholic beverages industry expert at Infiniti Research.

The non-alcoholic beverages industry continues to witness steady growth, as consumers' preferences change, and different trends help the market grow. As the world attempts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, health and wellness have become the most significant focus for consumers across the globe. Additionally, sustainable packaging and increasing awareness about carbon emissions and global warming have affected non-alcoholic beverages companies. These and other significant trends are reshaping the market substantially. Infiniti's trends analysis experts discuss these trends in detail and highlight the need for trends analysis solutions in their recent article.

To further understand the influence of these market trends on the non-alcoholic beverages industry, request more information.

Infiniti's experts identified the following five significant market trends that are influencing the non-alcoholic beverages industry:

Higher demand for functional beverages due to rising awareness about health and wellness

Increased demand for sustainable packaging and eco-friendly products

Consumers have increasing disposable incomes and higher discretionary expenses, leading to an increased demand for premium products

Hectic lives in developing countries are leading to increased demand for energy drinks, and other convenient beverage options

Dietary choices and restrictions such as gluten allergies and veganism have paved the path for niche market segments and increasing competition

Gain in-depth insights into each significant trend in the non-alcoholic beverages industry by reading the complete article here.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200827005644/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us