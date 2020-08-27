Limbach Holdings, Inc. to Present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2020 / Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB), an integrated building systems solutions firm whose expertise is design, installation, management, service and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing and control systems, today announced that it will be presenting at the LD 500 virtual investor conference on Wednesday, September 2, at 9:40 AM EDT. Charlie Bacon, Limbach's President & Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting to a live virtual audience. Limbach management will be available for 1x1 meetings, which can be scheduled through the LD 500 Conference portal.

Register here: https://ld500.ldmicro.com/

Chris Lahiji, founder of LD, stated, "We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space."

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th.

View Limbach Holdings, Inc.'s profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/LMB

About Limbach Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 1901, Limbach is the 12th largest mechanical systems solutions firm in the United States as determined by Engineering News Record. Limbach provides building infrastructure services, with an expertise in the design, installation and maintenance of HVAC and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems for a diversified group of commercial and institutional building owners. Limbach employs more than 1,500 employees in 22 offices throughout the United States. The Company's full life-cycle capabilities, from concept design and engineering through system commissioning and recurring 24/7 service and maintenance, position Limbach as a value-added and essential partner for building owners, construction managers, general contractors and energy service companies.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world.

What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space.

The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

The Equity Group, Inc.

Jeremy Hellman, CFA

Vice President

(212) 836-9626 / jhellman@equityny.com

Or

Limbach Facility Services LLC

S. Matthew Katz

Executive Vice President - Mergers, Acquisitions and Capital Markets

(212) 201-7006 / matt.katz@limbachinc.com

