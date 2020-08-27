Anzeige
WKN: 850471 ISIN: US0970231058 Ticker-Symbol: BCO 
PR Newswire
27.08.2020 | 22:58
Cyient Receives Silver Boeing Performance Excellence Award

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a global engineering and technology solutions company, today announced that it has received a 2019 Boeing Performance Excellence Award. The Boeing Company issues the award annually to recognize suppliers who have achieved superior performance. Cyient maintained a Silver composite performance rating for each month of the 12-month performance period, from October 2018 to September 2019.

Maximizing the ROI of Your IoT Initiatives and Connected Assets

This year, Boeing recognized suppliers who achieved either a Gold or Silver level Boeing Performance Excellence Award. Cyient received the Silver level recognition and the award is a testament to Cyient's dedication and consistent commitment to delivering value to its business partners across the A&D value chain.

Commenting on the achievement, Anand Parameswaran, Senior Vice President, Aerospace & Defense at Cyient, said, "Cyient is proud to receive the Silver Level Performance Excellence Award from Boeing. We are deeply appreciative of the long-standing relationship between Cyient and Boeing, and this award is a testament to the hard work of our engineers. We are looking forward to co-developing new ways to raise the innovation bar and deliver greater efficiencies to our customers."

About Cyient:

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) is a global engineering and digital technology company. As a Design, Build, and Maintain partner for leading organizations worldwide, Cyient takes solution ownership across the value chain to help customers focus on their core, innovate, and stay ahead of the curve. The company leverages digital technologies, advanced analytics capabilities, domain knowledge, and technical expertise to solve complex business problems.

Cyient partners with customers to operate as part of their extended team in ways that best suit their organization's culture and requirements. Cyient's industry focus includes aerospace and defense, healthcare, telecommunications, rail transportation, semiconductor, geospatial, industrial, and energy.

For more information, please visit www.cyient.com
Follow news about the company at @Cyient

Contact Details


Media Relations




Perfect Relations

Vishal Thapa

Mobile: +91 9701834446

Email: vthapa@perfectrelations.com


Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/289359/cyient_logo.jpg

© 2020 PR Newswire
