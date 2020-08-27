Major Change Media: Jordan Morgan: College athlete to real estate investor, bringing quality and pride back to home ownership in East Side Wilmington

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2020 / Jordan Morgan has always been driven. His endeavors have always been fueled by passion, but his passions go beyond the drive to succeed. Growing up, his family bonds stood as the central motivating force that guided him through his personal and professional development. His entrepreneurial efforts have been a way, not only for him to achieve success, but to build a better future for his family and his community.

Coming from an athletic background, Jordan grew up around sports and went on to pursue basketball in college. What he found, however, was that this path was not fulfilling for him. He realized that he wanted something else out of life. He wanted to do something that gave him a sense of purpose and allowed him to give something back to the community. In 2010, Jordan drastically shifted his career trajectory as he started a family business within the world of real estate. While being a college athlete and helping to run companies for a few years, he realized basketball was not the best use of his time and transferred his energy full time into growing his real estate endeavors.

Through property investments and restoration projects, Jordan was able to bring new life to his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware. Jordan is proud of his accomplishments and grateful for the opportunity to give back to his community by revitalizing local properties and putting a new face on old homes. This family business not only transformed the neighborhood, but it allowed him to give back to his family as well. Jordan's business successes afforded him the opportunity to help his father leave the blue-collar workforce and begin a new chapter in life working alongside his family changing houses and lives.

Jordan owes much of his success to the work ethic instilled in him by his father and the life lessons for which he is eternally thankful. He is happy to repay his father for the life lessons he taught him by working together to improve their city with the same values. Jordan's entrepreneurial spirit, however, will not be limited to one professional venture. He is always seeking new opportunities and new roads to success.

His vision has led him to expand and to form new businesses. By founding multiple interconnected companies, he has created an innovative business structure that provides a wide range of industry solutions under one umbrella. This unique approach allows him to manage complex processes from start to finish.

Jordan's business plan covers a variety of specialties which includes acquisitions, construction, fix and flip properties, rental management, and an investment company that provides funding for each of the businesses. What he has created through this process is a nearly self-sustaining system that allows him to provide complete real estate solutions across multiple industries while each business fuels each other. Jordan has accomplished a lot, but his accomplishments have yet to catch up to his ambition, so there is no sign of him slowing down anytime soon.

Ultimately, all of Jordan's businesses and ventures are helping to achieve his family's vision for a higher quality of living, especially on the east side of Wilmington. They want to provide quality renovations that can bring back the pride of home ownership to those areas. Jordan states, "If we change the narrative for what has been provided in these areas for so long and create a better quality of living at affordable prices, we can bring back the pride of home ownership and drive the change that is needed. My family is big on our last name and we are very adamant about our work ethic as well as our quality of work. Our renovations speak for themselves and we are challenging other investors to team up with us to drive the change that is needed. Strength is better in numbers and if we all work together and not as competitors, we can create a better quality of living for our city." Jordan's ambition and efforts to change his community is pretty incredible and as you can see he is someone we should keep our eye on in the future for more big things.

About Major Change Media

Major Change Media is a marketing agency that help's entrepreneurs and business's build brands. Our goal is to get exposure to individuals that can help make a difference in communities.

To get to know more about Jordan Morgan, you may email him at jordan@morganhomemgmt.com or give him a call on (302)207-9982

You can follow Jordan Morgan on Instagram here.

https://www.instagram.com/captmorgan9/

Morgan Home Managnement, LLC

Website: http://www.morganhomemgmt.com/

SOURCE: Major Change Media

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/603686/Jordan-Morgan-College-athlete-to-real-estate-investor-bringing-quality-and-pride-back-to-home-ownership-in-East-Side-Wilmington