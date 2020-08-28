Malaysian E-commerce Giant PG Mall partners with Netcore to power Multichannel Customer Engagement and Retention

Building a consistent and personalized experience for over a million users per month, PG Mall aims to revolutionize e-commerce

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Netcore Solutions , one of the leading marketing automation, and personalization platform announced that PG Mall, the Malaysian e-commerce giant has chosen Netcore Smartech to power it's multi-channel marketing automation and engagement campaigns.

PG Mall plans to use the comprehensive AI-Powered automation and personalization platform to ensure multichannel experience optimization for its users and ensure unmatched customer engagement.

Established in 2017, PG Mall is the brainchild of Public Gold Group Founder and Executive Chairman, Dato' Wira Louis Ng Chun Hau, who aspires to take homegrown merchants to the global stage under a unique Sharing Economy business model.

75% of all of Asia's Unicorns trust Netcore with their customer engagement campaigns. Netcore has been a Marketing Technology leader in Southeast Asia for over a decade and the recent engagement with GoBear and now PG Mall has helped solidify that spot.

The Netcore Smartech platform bundles the CDP, multi-channel campaign management, a comprehensive journey builder, AI-based email delivery, and Smart Push for push notifications, with Raman - the AI engine adding intelligent insights across pivotal components of the platform, makes Smartech a preferred partner for brands focusing on having the most cutting edge retention strategy.

"PG Mall wants to revolutionize the shopping business model and we want to do it at scale. On the path to accelerated growth, we are sure that Netcore will help us create personalized experiences and engagements for our million-plus users every month." added Charles Lim, Director - MIS, PG Mall.

"We are a preferred partner of global e-commerce enterprises and that has given us deep insights into the multichannel engagement and retention strategies of the vertical. We are excited to be in a position to replicate the learning and success for PG Mall and help them in their growth trajectory." added Abithab Bhaskar, CEO - International Business, Netcore Solutions.

About Netcore Solutions:

Netcore Solutions, the world-renowned martech solutions company enables marketers to outline their customer journey to achieve extraordinary 1:1 customer experience. Netcore has been delivering marketing ROI for more than two decades to world's leading brands and serves as a strategic partner to enterprise and mid-size businesses across many industries in the United States, India, SEA and EMEA.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1176346/Netcore_Solutions_Logo.jpg