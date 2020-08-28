Toyota City, Japan, Aug 28, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for July 2020 as well as the cumulative total from January to July 2020, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.July 2020Sales ResultsToyotaWorldwide sales: Seventh consecutive month of decrease;Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Tenth consecutive month of decrease;Sales outside of Japan: Seventh consecutive month of decreaseConsolidatedWorldwide sales: Seventh consecutive month of decrease;Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Tenth consecutive month of decrease;Sales outside of Japan: Seventh consecutive month of decreaseProduction ResultsToyotaWorldwide production: Seventh consecutive month of decrease;Production inside of Japan: Tenth consecutive month of decrease;Production outside of Japan: Seventh consecutive month of decreaseConsolidatedWorldwide production: Tenth consecutive month of decrease;Production inside of Japan: Tenth consecutive month of decrease;Production outside of Japan: Fourteenth consecutive month of decreaseExports ResultsToyotaEighth consecutive month of decreaseConsolidatedEighth consecutive month of decreaseFor the full report, visit https://bit.ly/2Erz8aC.About Toyota Motor CorporationToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.Source: Toyota Motor CorporationCopyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.