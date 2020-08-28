Privately owned Groupe Moreau operates 22 vehicle inspection services (VIS) centers in the region, employing 32 people. In 2019, the group performed 47,000 road safety inspections annually and generated revenue of over EUR 2.8 million.

SGS is the leading provider of vehicle testing in France through its network comprising Auto Securité, Sécuritest and Vérif'Autos. Following this acquisition, SGS VIS France will own 96 VIS centers, employ approximately 220 people and perform over 360,000 inspections annually.

"This acquisition follows on from CTA Gallet in June, further consolidating SGS's market leading position in vehicle inspection services in France," said Frankie Ng, CEO of SGS. "It enhances our service center network across France and provides a more comprehensive service offering for our customers."

