28.08.2020

Feratum Capital Germany GmbH publishes H1 2020 financial statements

Berlin, 28 August 2020 - Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH (a wholly owned subsidiary of Ferratum Oyj) has earlier today published its H1 2020 financial statements. The full-length report can be found in the Bond section of the Ferratum Group website https://www.ferratumgroup.com/investors/bonds/ferratum-capital-germany-gmbh .

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum has expanded rapidly to operate in 20 countries across Europe, Africa, South and North America, Australia and Asia.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum has approximately 600,000 active customers that have an open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as at 30 June 2020).

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

