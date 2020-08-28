DGAP-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
Feratum Capital Germany GmbH publishes H1 2020 financial statements
Berlin, 28 August 2020 - Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH (a wholly owned subsidiary of Ferratum Oyj) has earlier today published its H1 2020 financial statements. The full-length report can be found in the Bond section of the Ferratum Group website https://www.ferratumgroup.com/investors/bonds/ferratum-capital-germany-gmbh .
About Ferratum Group:
As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum has approximately 600,000 active customers that have an open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as at 30 June 2020).
Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.
Contacts:
IR@ferratum.com
https://www.ferratumgroup.com/investors/ir-contact
28.08.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH
|Helmholtzstraße 2 - 9
|10587 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+ 49 (0) 30 921005844
|E-mail:
|ir@ferratum.com
|Internet:
|www.ferratumgroup.com
|ISIN:
|SE0011167972
|WKN:
|A2LQLF
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1124491
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1124491 28.08.2020