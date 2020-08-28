France's cumulative PV capacity reached 10.3 GW at the end of June. Solar generated 6.7 TWh of electricity in the first half of 2020, compared to 5.9 TWh during the same period in 2019, representing 3.0% of French electricity consumption.From pv magazine France The French authorities have published new solar statistics for France, mainly by grouping together connection data provided by grid operators Enedis, RTE, EDF-SEI, and the national energy regulator, CRE. Due to pandemic-related delays in connection procedures, installations were much lower than in previous years. Between January and the ...

