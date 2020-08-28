DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Unaudited Trading Update for the nine-months ended 30 June 2020 and AGM



28.08.2020 / 09:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Unaudited Trading Update for the nine-months ended 30 June 2020 and AGM Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group") Trading Update The Company has today published its trading update for the nine-month period to 30 June 2020. This update is available on the Company's website (http://www.steinhoffinternational.com). AGM As announced on 17 July 2020, the Company is hosting a virtual AGM today, 28 August 2020, starting at 13:00 CET. A live webcast link will be available via the Company website: https://www.steinhoffinternational.com/shareholder-meeting.php, and also on https://streams.nfgd.nl/steinhoff-annual-general-meeting/register



Stellenbosch, 28 August 2020

28.08.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

