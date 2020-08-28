DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Unaudited Trading Update for the nine-months ended 30 June 2020 and AGM
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group")
Trading Update
The Company has today published its trading update for the nine-month period to 30 June 2020. This update is available on the Company's website (http://www.steinhoffinternational.com).
AGM
As announced on 17 July 2020, the Company is hosting a virtual AGM today, 28 August 2020, starting at 13:00 CET. A live webcast link will be available via the Company website: https://www.steinhoffinternational.com/shareholder-meeting.php, and also on https://streams.nfgd.nl/steinhoff-annual-general-meeting/register
28.08.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
|cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
|7600 Stellenbosch
|South Africa
|Phone:
|+27218080700
|Fax:
|+27218080800
|E-mail:
|investors@steinhoffinternational.com
|Internet:
|www.steinhoffinternational.com
|ISIN:
|NL0011375019
|WKN:
|A14XB9
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1124499
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1124499 28.08.2020