PRESS RELEASE: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: ???????Unaudited Trading Update for the nine-months ended 30 June 2020 and AGM

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: ???????Unaudited Trading Update for the nine-months ended 30 June 2020 and AGM 2020-08-28 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Unaudited Trading Update for the nine-months ended 30 June 2020 and AGM* Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "*Company*" and with its subsidiaries, the "*Group*") *Trading Update* The Company has today published its trading update for the nine-month period to 30 June 2020. This update is available on the Company's website (http://www.steinhoffinternational.com [1]). *AGM* As announced on 17 July 2020, the Company is hosting a virtual AGM today, 28 August 2020, starting at 13:00 CET. A live webcast link will be available via the Company website: https://www.steinhoffinternational.com/shareholder-meeting.php [2], and also on https://streams.nfgd.nl/steinhoff-annual-general-meeting/register [3] Stellenbosch, 28 August 2020 2020-08-28 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road 7600 Stellenbosch South Africa Phone: +27218080700 Fax: +27218080800 E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com ISIN: NL0011375019 WKN: A14XB9 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1124499 End of News DGAP News Service 1124499 2020-08-28 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c765dbda0a36d354489df06d5ad818af&application_id=1124499&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=53644bc483151890c90d980c7ae90c50&application_id=1124499&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=fb1add1e276667cd039d57635ab9757e&application_id=1124499&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 28, 2020 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)