Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Mineralisierungen von 61,3 g/t Gold und fast 4 kg/t Silber gemeldet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YJSR ISIN: CA02735A1057 Ticker-Symbol: 2AM 
Tradegate
28.08.20
08:08 Uhr
0,164 Euro
+0,005
+3,15 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN MANGANESE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN MANGANESE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1470,16609:41
0,1480,16409:21
ACCESSWIRE
28.08.2020 | 09:32
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

American Manganese Inc.: American Manganese Provides Update on Spin-Out

Professional Geoscientist is Completing a NI43-101 Report on the Rocher DeBoule IOCG Property

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2020 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTC PINK:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) American Manganese Inc. ("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to report that work is progressing on the proposed spin-out of some of its mineral properties into a new company, as announced on July 23, 2020.

First, the Company has engaged Ron Parent, P.Geo, to complete a NI43-101 compliant report on its Rocher DeBoule Property, a project which contains a past-producing high grade copper and gold mine. Highlights of the mine, as reported in Bulletin No. 43 from the British Columbia Department of Mines and Petroleum Resources, were discussed in the July 23, 2020 news release. Work to be performed on the Rocher Deboule Property will include geological modelling, mapping, and mineral resource evaluation.

The Company is also preparing to seek an interim court order to hold a special general meeting of shareholders, in order to have its shareholders approve a proposed plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement"). Details of the Arrangement will be forthcoming.

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.
Larry W. Reaugh,
President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 778 574 4444 Email: lreaugh@amymn.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Manganese Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/603708/American-Manganese-Provides-Update-on-Spin-Out

AMERICAN MANGANESE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.