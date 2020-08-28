We are reinitiating on Kazia Therapeutics, which is entering late-stage trials for its lead product, paxalisib, for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The product is a PI3K inhibitor originally developed by Genentech to cross the blood-brain barrier. The drug is scheduled to be included in the ongoing GBM AGILE study, an innovative investigator-sponsored study testing multiple candidates against the disease, with the first paxalisib patients being enrolled by the end of 2020. We are reinitiating with a valuation of A$145m or A$1.54.

