As previously announced in exchange notices 22/20 and 67/20, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will change the matching method for regular and weekly OMXS30 index options and their related tailor-made combinations to a price-pro-rata allocation method. This notice is to confirm to members that the go-live date for the change in production will be 21 September 2020. A draft of the upcoming Genium INET Market Model document version is now available at the following link: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/rules-regulations-derivatives-rules For contact information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=789161