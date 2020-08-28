The first China International Import Expo (CIIE)-themed airplane departed from Shanghai and arrived at Heathrow Airport in London Thursday.

World's first CIIE-themed airplane launched by China Eastern Airlines arrives in London. (Photo: Business Wire)

The special CIIE-themed aircraft was jointly launched by China Eastern Airlines (China Eastern) and China International Import Expo Bureau. Its maiden flight was completed on July 4, when the plane flew from Shanghai to Paris. London is the second destination of the airplane's global tour.

A Boeing 777-300ER jet, which is China Eastern's international long-haul flagship aircraft, was chosen as the world's first CIIE-themed airplane.

The dominant tones of the colored aircraft were the shades of yellow and blue, which are also the theme colors of the CIIE. Besides, the mascot of the CIIE, Jinbao, a cartoon image of a giant panda, was featured on the plane. The picture on the plane shows Jinbao holding a four-leaf clover to express good wishes to people.

As one of the ten major airlines in the world, China Eastern is the main air carrier for air transportation between China and Europe. It was also among the first batch of airlines that launched air routes between China and Europe. Therefore, Europe is regarded as an import part of the global tour of the CIIE-themed jet.

The third CIIE is slated to be held from November 5 to 10 in Shanghai this year. China Eastern has contracted to be the key supporter and designated air carrier of the event.

The CIIE has offered various countries in the world an open platform for displaying national images and enhancing cooperation in international trade.

The first CIIE attracted more than 3,600 enterprises. A total of $57.83 billion worth of deals for intended one-year purchases of goods and services were reached during the event. Last year, over 3,800 enterprises attended the second CIIE, during which $71.13 billion worth of tentative deals for one-year purchases of goods and services were reached.

