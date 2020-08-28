-- Data from the Company's compassionate use program with MaaT013 as a treatment in patients with intestinal acute Graft-versus-Host-Disease will be highlighted in an e-poster presentation --

-- MaaT013 is an enema formulation of a microbiota biotherapeutic characterized by consistently high diversity and richness of microbial species derived from pooled healthy donors --

-- Results will be announced on Monday, August 31 --

MaaT Pharma announced today that clinical data from 11 patients treated with the company's lead microbiome restoration biotherapeutic, MaaT013, will be presented in an e-poster at the 46th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT) to be held virtually from August 29 September 1, 2020. MaaT013 is an enema formulation of a microbiota biotherapeutic characterized by a consistent richness of microbial species derived from pooled healthy donors to treat patients with intestinal acute Graft-versus-Host-Disease (aGvHD) following allogeneic Hematopoietic Stem-Cell Transplantation (allo-HSCT). MaaT Pharma provided MaaT013 to hospitals as part of its compassionate use program for patients who had previously received and failed up to five previous systemic treatments for GvHD. MaaT Pharma will share the results through a press release on Monday, August 31, 2020.

As the event is held virtually this year, the presentation will take the form of an e-poster with commentary. The abstract of the presentation is available using the following link, https://www.professionalabstracts.com/ebmt2020/iPlanner/#/presentation/5171.

e-Poster presentation details:

Title: Successful and Safe Treatment of Intestinal Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GvHD) with Pooled-Donor Full Ecosystem Microbiota Biotherapeutics

Presenter: Dr. Florent Malard, Associate Professor of Hematology at the Saint-Antoine Hospital and Sorbonne University

Session Name: e-Experimental Transplantation

Date/Time: Saturday, August 29, 2020 12:30 PM 06:30 PM CET

Location: e-Poster area

After the e-presentation, MaaT Pharma will provide the poster on the company website under "News".

In addition to the compassionate use program, MaaT Pharma is currently investigating MaaT013 in a multi-center, single-arm, open-label, Phase II clinical trial called HERACLES to evaluate the safety and efficacy of MaaT013 in gastrointestinal-predominant, steroid-refactory, acute GvHD (GI SR-aGvHD) patients (NCT03359980). The acute form of GvHD is a serious, often fatal syndrome typically involving the gut, skin and liver. MaaT Pharma has established the most complete approach to restoring patient-microbiome symbiosis in the gut to improve efficacy of cancer treatments and survival outcomes in life-threatening diseases. MaaT013 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

About MaaT Pharma

MaaT Pharma, a clinical stage company, has established the most complete approach to restoring patient-microbiome symbiosis to improve survival outcomes in life-threatening diseases. Committed to treating cancer and graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), a serious complication of allogeneic stem cell transplantation, MaaT Pharma has already achieved proof of concept in acute myeloid leukemia patients and a Phase 2 clinical trial in acute GvHD is ongoing. Supporting the further expansion of our pipeline into larger indications, we have built a powerful discovery and analysis platform, GutPrint, to evaluate drug candidates, determine novel disease targets and identify biomarkers for microbiome-related conditions. Our therapeutics are produced through a standardized cGMP manufacturing and quality control process to safely deliver the full diversity of the microbiome. MaaT Pharma benefits from the commitment of world-leading scientists and established relationships with regulators to spearhead microbiome treatment integration into clinical practice.

