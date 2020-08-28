PayAccept B.V.: PayAccept - A Complete Financial Eco System with a Vision for Future

EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2020 / 'Change is inevitable in the process of development', and everyone is witnessing the tremendous change of all times. There has been a lot of change in the way we spend and keep assets. One of the players in the field is PayAccept from the Netherlands, which is ready to make its introduction in the market of digital finance and decentralized economy.

Their platform pledged towards providing a simple and understandable solution that bridges the gap between traditional financial and digital currencies. To become a serious player in the market, they have already registered their brand in Europe. A worldwide one is currently pending. They are also already taking steps to become a full Electronic Money Institute by acquiring the needed licenses or even by taking over an existing bank. These steps are required to become a leader in the market. Besides that, they already have made partnership which established crypto companies to ensure profitable operations.

DigiByte will be available as a decentralized wallet in the PayAccept platform.

PayAccept is a decentralized finance and blockchain technology company providing the fastest and secure digital wallet experience to the users. They are announcing the launch of a decentralized wallet for one of the most trusted, secured, and fastest cryptocurrency - DigiByte. It is one of the securest and fastest currencies available. A step of a decentralization wallet is a logical step. With the PayAccept's solution, it is not needed to download a big wallet and wait until it is synchronized. Just open the app and get quick access to DigiByte and DigiAssets. The decentralized wallet for DigiByte is one of the steps to enable a big community to make PayAccept a dominant platform in this field.

Ferrum will enable staking for token holders and listing on the Unifyre wallet.

PayAccept took a brilliant step and partnered up with Ferrum to enable staking for PAY token holders. Secondly, it will list the Payaccept token on the Unifyre wallet in September. Now, they can earn a passive income by holding their stakes for various periods with the security of one of the most trusted and advanced Unifyre wallet from Ferrum.

In this cooperation, PayAccept will provide its users with one of the best and secure staking services nowadays available, and returns will increase at a higher rate. It makes it also easier for holders as they don't need to know every necessary detail about how digital currencies are working.

The PayAccept staking program is simple; tokenholders can earn 10% annually by holding the token in a staking pool.

Payaccept will give 5% of this round to Doctors without Borders.

PayAccept is appreciating volunteers' work. After IEO, PayAccept will give 5% of this round to support Doctors without Borders. Doctors without Borders is a team of most dedicated medical staff working day and night for humanity's real cause and saving many lives. They provide medical care and assessment where ever it's required without any border restrictions.

PayAccept will be listed on ten exchanges after the IEO is done.

PayAccept (PAY) will be listed on 9 Exchanges after the IEO is finished. These exchanges and users can now access beautiful and easy-to-use interface to access their digital assets from anywhere and in a decentralized wallet.

PayAccept to launch its Second IEO on August 28, 2020

PayAccept is always working for its users' satisfaction and have regular announcements to attract their investors. The company plans to roll out its Initial Exchange Offerings (IEO) on August 28 2020, 12:00 till August 29 2020, 12:00 (GST +1). We expect a large number of investors since we received our soft-cap in the first round. We hold the token sale directly on our Official Website where users are getting the PayAccept token instantly after their purchase.

Summary

PayAccept is coming out to be the most advanced and secure platform for digital currency and its users. They are taking every step forward in making PayAccept more user-friendly and trying to bridge the gap between traditional and digital financial institutes.

Media Contact

Company: PayAccept B.V.

Contact: Chris van Steenbergen

Telephone: +31 85 3060300

E-mail: info@payaccept.net

Website: https://www.payaccept.net

SOURCE: PayAccept B.V.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/603763/PayAccept--A-Complete-Financial-Eco-System-with-a-Vision-for-Future