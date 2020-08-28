On 18 August, Silver One Resources announced an updated mineral resource on its heap leach pads at its flagship, past producing Candelaria silver project in Nevada. The update promotes a significant portion of the resource from the inferred to the indicated category. While there is a slight reduction in overall size cf the previous (May 2001) estimate, the difference may be explained by a conservative methodology, including capping high silver values and low estimated densities. The majority of the global, in-situ historical hard-rock resource remains unchanged. Drilling with the goal of upgrading it was undertaken in early 2020, but was interrupted in March by the onset of COVID-19. However, the potential to upgrade it in due course looks promising, especially within the context of higher-grade intercepts down-dip from the past producing pits and higher silver prices.

