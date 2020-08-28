Company that uses fish skin to heal human wounds and damaged tissue continues its rapid growth

The Icelandic Growth Consortium today named Kerecis the country's fastest growing company. For the past four years Kerecis has either been the fastest or the second-fastest-growing company in Iceland. Kerecis is pioneering the use of fish skin and fatty acids for tissue protection and regeneration.

The award acknowledges that Kerecis showed the fastest revenue growth year-to-year compared to the other nominated companies. It confirms that Kerecis spends more than 10 percent of its revenue on research and development, and that its founders still retain a significant stake in the company.

"The main reason that we were once again named Iceland's fastest growing company is the rapid adoption of our medical fish skin in the U.S. market. We are excited that our products are preventing amputations and reducing human suffering," said G. Fertram Sigurjonsson, founder and CEO of Kerecis.

"Kerecis is the only company that has made it to the top of this list four times," said Sigurdur Hannesson, Director General of the Federation of Icelandic Industries. "The Icelandic Growth Consortium Award is important because it acknowledges innovation, which is key to driving the future growth of the Icelandic economy. Kerecis' continued success is a testament to its innovative products as well as to an ambitions sales and marketing strategy. Other companies can learn from its journey." Kerecis was named Iceland's fastest growing company in 2017, and second-fastest in 2018 and 2019.

Kerecis develops products from fish skin and fatty acids that protect and regenerate human wounds and heal damaged tissue. Because there is no risk of a viral-disease transfer from Atlantic cod to humans, the fish skin needs only mild processing for medical use and maintains its natural structure and elements, including Omega3 fatty acids. The Kerecis fatty-acid-based products protect the body against bacterial and viral infections.

The fish skin used in Kerecis' products derives from wild and sustainable fish stock caught in pristine Icelandic waters and processed with 100 percent renewable energy in the town of Isafjordur, close to the Arctic Circle.

About the Icelandic Growth Consortium

The Icelandic Growth Consortium consists of the Federation of Icelandic Industries, Iceland Startups, University of Reykjavik and the Icelandic Research Institute.

About Kerecis

Kerecis is pioneering the use of fish skin and fatty acids in the globally expanding cellular-therapy and regenerative-medicine market. The Kerecis fatty-acid-rich fish skin protects the body's tissues and enables it to regenerate tissues. The Kerecis sprayable topical and oral formulations protect the body from bacterial and viral infections.

The Kerecis products, which are based on fish skin and fatty acids, are currently being used to protect and regenerate tissue in diabetic and trauma wounds, and for infection control.

The company's mission is to extend human life by supporting the body's ability to regenerate tissues. Its vision is to become the world leader in tissue protection and regeneration by sustainably harnessing nature's own remedies. For more information, visit www.kerecis.com.

